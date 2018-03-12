Not required

Must be a U.S. Citizen.

Relevant experience and/or education (as noted on the CFPB website).

Suitable for Federal employment, determined by a background investigation.

You may be required to serve a trial period.

Must be enrolled, or accepted for enrollment as a degree-seeking student.

You must apply on-line via the CFPB website.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

When applying to this announcement on CFPB website, you will be required to submit transcripts and proof of enrollment.

CFPB Pathways candidates will meet the qualification requirements consistent with CFPB and the OPM qualification standards applicable to the position being filled.

The classification of the Recent Graduate positions (series and grade) will depend upon the field of study and level of course work of the candidate.

Many CFPB positions have specific educational requirements, so we encourage you to provide a complete description of your educational achievements.

Qualification requirements depend on the job being filled.

U.S. citizenship is required.

Qualifications specific to the series and grade can be found on the CFPB JOBS WEBSITE .

. Current Students may apply up to 9 months prior to their graduation date.

Must meet the eligibility requirements for the Recent Graduate Program. Recent Graduates will enter a formal training program with a mentor and execute an Individual Development Plan outlining training requirements and program expectations.

Recent Graduates must receive at least 40 hours of formal training directly linked to their employment field.

Recent Graduates serve a trial period for the duration of their excepted service appointment.

Recent Graduates will be required to sign a Pathways Recent Graduate Participant Agreement. Applicants must provide documentation of completion within the previous 2 years of a qualifying associates, bachelors, masters, professional, doctorate, degree or certificate from a qualifying educational institution.

Applicants who completed their educational program requirements after December 27, 2010 will have a full 2 years of eligibility beginning on the date the final regulations are effective July 10, 2012.

Relocation expenses will not be paid.



This job originated on www.usajobs.gov. For the full announcement and to apply, visit www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/453029200. Only resumes submitted according to the instructions on the job announcement listed at www.usajobs.gov will be considered.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.