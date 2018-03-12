Not required

U.S. citizen.

Suitable for Federal employment.

Registered for Selective Service if applicable. (www.sss.gov)

You may be required to complete a financial disclosure (OGE-450).

Applicants must meet all qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

Basic Requirements:Experience must be IT related; the experience may be demonstrated by paid or unpaid experience and/or completion of specific, intensive training (for example, IT certification), as appropriateGS-5 through GS-15 (or equivalent): For all positions individuals must have IT-related experience demonstrating each of the four competencies listed below.COMPETENCIES:1.- Meticulous; thoroughly reviews and proofreads various IT related data/information; dedicates focus to accomplish tasks that are complete, precise, and accurate to a given IT situation.2.- Works with clients and customers (that is, any individuals who use or receive IT services or IT products that your work unit produces, including the general public, individuals who work in the agency, other agencies, or organizations outside the Government) to assess IT needs, provide expert technical information or assistance, resolve fairly complex or non-routine problems, or satisfy expectations; knowledge of available products and services; committed to providing quality IT products and services.3.- Expresses technical information (for example, ideas or facts) to individuals or groups effectively, taking into account the audience and nature of the information (for example, technical, sensitive, controversial); makes clear and convincing presentations; listens to others, recognizes potential miscommunication, attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately.4.- Identifies IT related problems using a variety of materials or sources; gathers and applies technical information to determine accuracy and relevance to moderately complex problems; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluate alternatives; makes decisions or recommendations that influence IT policies or programs and applies new developments to previously unresolved problems.: For the, you must have one year of experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to thegrade level in the Federal service. Experience for this position includes: analyzing, planning, and designing systems architecture; designing user interfaces; integrating hardware and software components; determining output media/formats; evaluating new applications software technologies; analyzing and refining system requirements; translating system requirements into application prototypes; developing, customizing, or acquiring application software programs; writing, debugging and maintaining code; testing, debugging, and maintaining software programs and applications; writing and maintaining program documentation; and monitoring and tracking progress of software projects.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

The Department of Commerce provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation will be reviewed to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for the position. If you meet the minimum qualifications stated in the job opportunity announcement, we will compare your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation to your responses on the scored occupational questionnaire (True/False, Yes/No, Multiple Choice questions) and place you in one of three pre-defined categories. These categories are "gold," "silver," and "bronze." Your resume and/or optional cover letter must support your responses to the scored occupational questionnaire, or your score may be lowered. Candidates placed in the "gold" category will be identified for referral to the hiring manager and may be invited for an interview.



How you will be evaluated for preference eligibility: Within each category, those entitled to veterans' preference will be listed at the top of the pre-defined category for which they are placed.



Preference eligibles with a service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest quality category (gold).



The scored occupational questionnaire will evaluate you on the following competencies; please do not provide a separate written response:







Skill to develop integrated software systems to perform specified functions.

Knowledge of software system design and development, programming concepts , and languages.

Ability to identify technical gaps and weaknesses in the software development process and implementation software updates.

Ability to apply technological advancements cohesively to further the development of IT system design and software systems.

Skill to develop, interpret and apply configuration management/release concepts.