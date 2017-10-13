Job Category : Admin or Professional Faculty

Director of Marketing and Communications, School of Law



The George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School invites applications for a Director of Marketing and Communications reporting to the Director of Advancement and Alumni Relations. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Works closely with the others members of the senior leadership team at Scalia Law, the admissions program teams, alumni relations, development team, administrative faculty, academic leaders and volunteer leaders;

Externally to Scalia Law, works closely with the university central communications team and design services at the Fairfax campus, and collaborates with freelance writers, photographers, graphic designers, technical teams, consultants, and others as appropriate;

Serves as the key contact point for media/communications on behalf of Scalia Law, and coordinates with university public information officers on media inquiries and public relations;

Responsible for managing and implementing the overall communications and marketing efforts of Scalia Law;

Works in collaboration with senior management and liaises with a broad range of programs, departments, groups, academic centers and clinics internal to the Law School;

Leads the development of marketing and communications plans and monitors both resources and effectiveness of the strategies; and

Develops, recommends, implements and manages the schools brand image in unison with the universitys brand, and provides key messaging and positioning through creative multichannel communications.

Working with multiple Scalia Law leaders, manages and implements the communications, marketing, and media relations efforts;

Oversees communication area for Scalia Law School and supervises communication team;

Working as a senior team member on Scalia Laws Advancement team and campaign staff, is the leader for developing, managing and promoting all aspects of the campaigns messaging and communications to external and internal audiences;

Provides support, strategy and messaging advice/support to all aspects of Advancement and Alumni events and initiatives, including but not limited to: Alumni Weekend, reunions, the annual Judicial and Legislative Reception, Career Services outreach to employers, student recruitment efforts and events, bar association events, campaign signature events, national alumni receptions, Supreme Court activities, etc.;

Provides dean and senior leadership with talking points, briefing materials, and related information for public events;

Manages and produces, in cooperation with the university, news releases, media inquiries, media statements, talking points, briefing materials, Q and A, news articles, and other materials for key internal and external audiences;

Leads the development and management of various communications and messaging efforts on behalf of Scalia Law to its constituents and target audiences, primarily prospective students, academic leaders, faculty, friends, alumni, clients, donors and other members of the Scalia Law community;

Provides strategic management to ensure Scalia Laws e-mails, publications, Web site, and all other communications to internal and external audiences ensure a cohesive, on-brand messaging and coordination vis-à-vis overall strategy;

Provides, continually monitors, and introduces new trends in technology, strategy and tactics to keep the Scalia Law community and stakeholders highly engaged;

Provides data-driven insights into all communications plans and strategies, ensuring that messaging and communications from Scalia Law resonate with the intended audience, and recommending changes to messaging techniques when more effective and successful techniques are required;

Collaborates, schedules and coordinates the external and internal communications and messaging of the Law School according to branding and in-line with strategic plans, fundraising goals and campaign initiatives, academic initiatives, and outreach and marketing by Scalia Law clinics, research centers and institutes; and

Special projects as assigned and other duties as required.

Masters degree in business, marketing, communications, public policy or a related field; or equivalent director-level experience;

Significant experience in leadership roles (minimum seven years preferred) with direct experience in marketing and communications in a higher education setting--preferably in a public research university--overseeing brand management, publications, advertising, social media, strategic communications, and Web site design/management;

Direct and demonstrated experience working with graduate marketing, career services, and communications in a university setting; and

Ability to think strategically, “outside the box,” to see broad implications of events, anticipate needs and concerns, and to generate appropriate communications that offer rational solutions to problems.

George Mason University, ranked among the top research universities in the world by the prestigious Shanghai Ranking Consultancy (SRC) in 2017, was also ranked 26th worldwide in economics, 29th in law and 40th in communications by SRC. The George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, with its prestigious worldwide ranking in legal education, is the only public university law school in Northern Virginia and is strategically located in Arlington, Va., just two miles from downtown Washington, D.C. The Scalia Law School is also ranked 41st in(2017), and is the jewel in the universitys crown. Founded only in 1977, Scalia Law is unique--accented and widely known by its steadfast commitment to a no-nonsense, interdisciplinary curriculum anchored by economic analysis, and is enhanced by more than 20 research centers, institutes and law clinics.All Scalia Law students receive an outstanding legal education (Learn) from a dedicated and distinguished faculty, all are taught to critically evaluate prevailing orthodoxy and pursue new ideas (Challenge), and, ultimately, are well prepared to distinguish themselves (Lead) in their chosen fields. Scalia Law is home to an exceptional market-oriented faculty, which places it at the center of foundational debates about liberty, private property rights, constitutionally limited government, and the economic analysis of law.

