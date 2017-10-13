Job Category : Admin or Professional Faculty

Reference and Faculty Services Librarian



The George Mason University Law Library, located on the Arlington, Va., campus, invites applicants for the position of Reference and Faculty Services Librarian. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: This position reports to the Head of Reference and Instructional Services. The incumbent is responsible for planning, coordinating and implementing all library services to faculty; as well as providing professional library services to students, staff, faculty and public patrons. Duties include reference and research services, law student instruction, management of the faculty liaison program, and other duties as assigned. Additional duties include:

Provide general reference services by e-mail, telephone, and in-person to students, faculty, staff, alumni, attorneys, and other public patrons; and prepare instructions and research guides (both online and print) to support instruction and reference services;

Oversee and coordinate liaison services to full-time faculty and law reviews, and serve as liaison for adjunct faculty members and provide support for them on the Westlaw TWEN course management system;

Provide liaison services to designated full-time faculty members:



Provide online searches for faculty and facilitate copying of cases, articles and other library materials upon request;



Assist faculty with locating print materials in the collection or by ILL or purchase, and also provide assistance in the use of electronic databases;



Work as liaison to teaching faculty in the identification, evaluation, and selection of library materials;



Create and update faculty and adjunct profiles, biographies, and CVs on the Law School website;



Draft and post on the law school website news stories about law school faculty, as needed;



Assist with other liaison responsibilities as needed;

Serve as coordinator of the law schools working paper series on the Social Science Research Network; submit and keep updated faculty research papers for online publication and distribution; monitor usage statistics associated with faculty publications; and post original papers to the law school website;

Post on the law school website prior to each semester course syllabi, assignments, and related course descriptions and materials for all law school classes and assist faculty in the use of TWEN;

Assist with legal instruction in the LRWA (Legal Research, Writing and Analysis) program under the general direction of the Head of Reference and Instructional Services; lecture in selected law school classes on the use of legal and/or historical electronic databases; and participate in other workshops and instructional sessions as needed;

Serve as law school representative to the Virginia Law Libraries Digital Collections Consortium for the digitization of Supreme Court of Virginia records and briefs, and oversee the maintenance of the law schools electronic file of Supreme Court records and briefs;

Participate in collection development, including reviewing both print and electronic materials for selection;

Obtain Westlaw, Lexis and Bloomberg Law passwords for faculty and staff and assist new users in setting up accounts and using databases; and oversee and monitor password lists in Westlaw, Lexis and Bloomberg Law in an effort to keep them current;

Coordinate with local paralegal class instructors to provide appropriate library services and tours;

Participate in professional development including attending conferences and meetings of national, state and regional professional associations. Serve on library and university committees; and

Perform other duties as required.

J.D. from an American Bar Association (ABA)-accredited law school, and an M.L.S. or equivalent from an American Library Association (ALA)-accredited library school;

Thorough knowledge of legal bibliography both in print and electronic formats;

Academic law library experience providing services to law faculty;

Relevant teaching experience;

Strong service orientation and organizational abilities;

Familiarity with basic HTML;

Ability to use a content management system (e.g., MODX , WordPress) to develop and maintain web content; and

Ability to work both independently and in a team environment.

Special Instructions : Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.



For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number FA814z at http://jobs.gmu.edu; complete and submit the online faculty application; and upload a cover letter addressed to Search Committee, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

