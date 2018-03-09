You'll love this place! It's a CPA firm in Rockville, MD that offers a truly great work environment and family-like atmosphere. Due to continued growth, they need a Tax Manager who can do tax prep, planning, and advisory type services for their diversified client base (real estate firms, attorneys, entertainers, musicians, entertainers, and more). What makes them different? It's the personal service and touch they give their clients. They make each client feel like they are their only client. This approach is what makes them so successful and is why they actually have to turn business away. If you are looking for a conveniently located work location, a truly family-like laid back positive type work environment, personable people, and a place to call home, then this is for you! Call or email Bob Lucas 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate confidential interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect.

CPA, 5yrs+ tax experience in public accounting, excellent communication skills, able to work well with others, client service focused.