COME EXPLORE SENTARA in the beautiful Blue Ridge!

Sentara RMH Medical Center, a Magnet designated hospital located in Harrisonburg VA, serves a seven-county area with a population of 218,000 residents. The 238-bed community hospital partnered with the Sentara Healthcare system in May of 2011.

Sentara is a 125-year-old, not-for-profit system that operates more than 100 sites of care throughout Virginia and North Carolina, including 12 acute care hospitals: seven in Hampton Roads, one in Northern Virginia, two in the Blue Ridge region, one in southern Virginia and one in northeast North Carolina.

We invite you to share our Vision. To be the healthcare of choice in the communities we serve.

Company Benefits

Sentara recognizes our employees by offering competitive pay plans, comprehensive health care plans, generous paid annual leave, a fully funded retirement plan, 403b plan, long and short term disability, tuition reimbursement, flex spending, life insurance, and wellness programs. You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance. Many of our benefits are fully funded or shared, therefore enhancing your total compensation.

Learn more about our Location!

Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is a picturesque and progressive community resting in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. The Shenandoah Valley is known world-wide for its beauty, including the renowned Skyline Drive which winds through Shenandoah National Park. Recreational activities abound throughout the year: snow skiing, hiking, camping, fishing, boating and other water sports, golf, tennis and any other sport under the sun. In addition there are a wide variety of festivals, fairs, shows and historical sites. Collegiate sports at James Madison University, Eastern Mennonite University and Bridgewater College, concerts and plays, community events and excellent dining opportunities make activities for a night out easy to find. And for those who periodically want to visit a larger city, Rockingham County is only a two-hour drive from Washington, DC and 6 hours from New York City.

Nurse Residency Program

This position will consider both experienced and new graduate RN's. If you are a new graduate you will be able to participate in our Nurse Residency Program. Sentara Healthcare Hospitals have joined the Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program™ (NRP) which effectively supports new nurse graduates as they transition into their first professional roles. Built on evidence based curriculum developed by experts from academic medical centers and nursing schools across the country, the program focuses on these critical areas; leadership, patient outcomes and professional role. If you have less than 1 year of experience as a Registered Nurse, you will be automatically enrolled in this year long program. The residency curriculum is designed as monthly 4-hour seminar sessions and is considered paid work time supported by your education and leadership teams.

The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.