Appointment and Payroll Analyst, Main Campus Office of Academic Appointments - Office of the Provost

The Appointment and Payroll Analyst supports all aspects of faculty appointment processing and related transactions in the Georgetown Management System (GMS) Human Capital Management (Workday HCM) system. S/he provides higher education human resource expertise in the area of faculty appointments and compensation, and guides the Main Campus academic areas through related business operations. Reporting to the Director of the Main Campus Office of Academic Appointments, the Appointment and Payroll Analyst has duties that include but are not limited to:

Manages the faculty appointment and payroll processing for one or more areas on the Main Campus.

Services as expert resource for academic departments on faculty appointments, payroll and related polices.

Maintains a high level of communication and collaboration with campus administrators to assist with questions related processing faculty appointments and related work.

Troubleshoots issues with academic HR and payroll transactions that have not resulted successfully.

Liaises with colleagues in partner offices such as payroll, benefits, and the Dean's offices to ensure timely management of payroll and HR related issues.

Analyzes and understands complex policies and communicates to a broad community.

Performs ad-hoc project work related to academic appointments, faculty payroll, and Georgetown Management System (GMS Workday)

Requirements

Bachelor's degree - Master's degree preferred

3 years of experience working with faculty, preferably in higher education in academic affairs or human resources related field, and including at least 1year of experience with faculty or academic appointments

A broad knowledge base in best practices in higher education concerning academic appointments, research leaves, and governance issues

Commitment to providing strong customer service to campus community

Ability to able to engage with the HR payroll system and to communicate with diverse constituents concerning the management of academic HR policies, procedures, faculty payroll, and related business processes in GMS Workday

Strong analytical abilities and excellent communication skills

Ability to work collaboratively and effectively with a diverse constituency

Preference for interest in academic affairs, human resources and university operations

