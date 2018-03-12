Not required

Be a law degree seeking student enrolled at least half-time

Suitable for employment as determined by a background investigation.

Males born after 12/31/59 must be registered with Selective Service.

US Citizenship.

Be in good academic standing

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

You must maintain at least half-time enrollment status for the duration of your appointment. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education in order for it to be credited towards qualifications. Therefore, you should only report attendance and/or degrees from schools accredited by accrediting institutions recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. You may verify accreditation at the following website http:www.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred/index.html. All education claimed will be verified.

• A degree seeking student in the field of Law.• Enrolled in a school that has been accredited by an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.• Be in good academic standing (i.e., must have at least a 3.0 GPA or equivalent).• US Citizen or if you are not a citizen you must meet one the following criteria: 1. owe permanent allegiance to the United States (for example, natives of American Samoa and Swains Island); 2. be a lawfully admitted for permanent residence and seeking citizenship as outlined in 8 U.S.C. 1324b(a)(3)(B); or 3. be admitted as a refugee under 8 U.S.C. 1157 or have been granted asylum under 8 U.S.C. 1158 and have filed a declaration of intention to become lawful permanent resident and then citizen when eligible.Education requirements must be met prior to appointment. A law school transcript is required to verify requirements.

EEO Policy StatementReasonable Accommodation Policy Statement

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis.



All applicants will be rated on the extent and quality of experience and education relevant to the duties of the position. The FCC determines the BEST QUALIFIED CANDIDATES based on the major job related competencies and evaluation of your knowledge, skills, and abilities reflected in your application and supporting documents.



There are several parts to the application process that affect the overall evaluation of your application including:



1. the core questions

2. the vacancy questions

3. supplemental documentation (e.g., DD-214, SF-50, SF-15, Schedule A Letter), if applicable;

4. your resume and writing sample; and



5. your law school transcripts.



Applicants will be rated ineligible, if they do not respond to job specific questions, provide supplemental documents and submit resume. For more information, please click on Rating Process.





To preview questions please click here.