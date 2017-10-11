Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Working hours :

Salary : Commensurate with education and experience.

Web Announcement :

Director of Higher Education Program



The George Mason University Higher Education Program (HEP) invites applications for the position of Director, Higher Education Program. This is a full-time, nine-month, tenured faculty appointment with some summer responsibilities. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



About HEP and George Mason University: The Higher Education Program, located within the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS), prepares students for positions of leadership in teaching, research, and administration at two-year and four-year colleges and universities around the world; as well as for positions in associations, government agencies, and industries whose activities relate to or impact higher education. The interdisciplinary, graduate-level curriculum focuses on leadership, the scholarship of teaching and learning, student affairs, administration, and assessment.



George Mason University is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in academics and research. Recognized for its global appeal and excellence in higher education, Mason holds a top U.S. News and World Report “Up and Coming” spot for national universities. Mason is the largest and most diverse research university in Virginia offering more than 200 degree programs with students and faculty from all 50 states and over 135 countries. Masons diversity offers a campus culture that is both rewarding and exciting, work that is meaningful, and opportunities to both collaborate and create.



Responsibilities: The department is seeking a collaborative, dedicated, and student-centered colleague who will take full responsibility for all aspects of program operations, including curriculum, faculty, and student success. The Director will:

Provide leadership and advocacy for the program and its faculty;

Manage the higher education specialization in the Ph.D. in Education and the higher education concentration in the M.A. in Interdisciplinary Studies;

Oversee higher education graduate certificates;

Teach and advise graduate students; and continue efforts for further program development; and

Serve on departmental, school and university committees.

Terminal degree is required, with academic qualifications and experience in areas directly related to higher education (e.g., educational leadership and policy, student affairs, adult education, sociology) or in a closely related field in the arts and sciences;

Must be eligible for appointment with tenure in a doctoral program of a research university;

Competitive candidates will demonstrate a commitment to higher education scholarship, leadership, and advocacy; and

Significant experience in graduate-level teaching, advising, and program administration.

As a growing program with a number of needs, we are seeking applicants with research expertise in a combination of areas in higher education including: diversity, finance, legal issues, social justice, student development, or policy in higher education; and with knowledge of quantitative methods, but will consider all minimally qualified applicants for the position.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F9559z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a: * Letter indicating applicants interest and experience in higher education programs and qualities they would bring to ensure success in the role; * Teaching philosophy statement; * Research statement; * Curriculum vita; and * A list of four professional references with contact information.



For questions, contact Dr. Angela Hattery, HEP Director Search Committee Chair, at ahattery@gmu.edu or (703) 993-2897. Visit highered.gmu.edu for more information on the Higher Education Program. Review of applications will begin on November 15, 2017, and continue until the position is filled.

MasonAd : Great Careers Begin at Mason!



George Mason University is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in both academics and research. Mason holds a top U.S. News and World Report Up and Coming spot for national universities and is recognized for its global appeal and excellence in higher education.



Mason is currently the largest and most diverse university in Virginia with students and faculty from all 50 states and over 135 countries studying in over 200 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William, as well as at learning locations across the commonwealth. Rooted in Masons diversity is a campus culture that is both rewarding and exciting, work that is meaningful, and opportunities to both collaborate and create.



If you are interested in joining the Mason family take a look at our current opportunities and catch some Mason spirit at jobs.gmu.edu/!



George Mason University, Where Innovation is Tradition.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :