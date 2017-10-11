CNA

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
South Boston, VA
Posted
Oct 11, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:

Sentara Healthcare is happy to announce new wages for CNA starting at $10/hour

Woodview is hiring for Fulltime, Part time and Flexi

Benefits for Fulltime and Part time employees
Tuition Reimbursement available
and other Sentara Perks


Come Join a great team with Woodview

Performs basic and routine patient care, such as personal hygiene, toileting, meal preparation and feeding, checks vital signs, intake/output, ambulation and assists patient with transfer from/to bed, toilet and other areas of the resident facility.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent - Experience in lieu of education: Yes

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Basic Life Support

Preferred: Nurse Aide

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
HS/GED or Graduate from a state approved Nursing Assistant Program/Trade School required. State CNA certification required within 120 days of hire. PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this