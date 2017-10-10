Job Category : Classified Staff

Salary : Commensurate with education and experience. Anticipated starting salary is in the mid- to high-$50,000s

IT Business Analyst



George Mason University Auxiliary Enterprises invites applicants for the position of IT Business Analyst. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masonâ€™s academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities:

Serve in the information technology capacity and support business objectives by ensuring successful completion of analytical, building, testing, and deployment tasks of our software productâ€™s features;

Provide primary oversight for all applications within Auxiliary Enterprises, with oversight in day to day management;

Responsible for evaluating applications, determining how business processes fit and documenting recommendations for improvements;

Responsible for server administration and enterprise application support, ensuring system up-time; as well as serve as a technical resource in business process to application usage;

Assist with the creation of reports using SQL or other reporting tools to deliver data to business units; and

Ensure documentation for systems, connection, schemas and will document and maintain overall business flow.

Ensure project and tasks are completed in a timely fashion;

Assist with the business case creation;

Document processes and procedures;

Plan deployments and monitor enterprise systems;

Assist customers in building requirements analysis;

Develop relationships with partners by working with them to optimize and enhance integration;

Perform quality assurance for processes and procedures;

Build processes to alert on requirement deficiencies;

Communicate key insight and findings;

Develop solution by preparing and evaluating alternative workflow solutions;

Experience managing Linux;

Assist in managing enterprise systems;

Responsible for entire document life cycle;

Responsible for making recommendations based on business needs; and

Understanding of SQL to assist in creation and maintenance of jobs.

Bachelorâ€™s degree, or an equivalent combination of education and experience;

Experience in creating business case development;

Experience in eliciting requirements and testing;

Strong written and verbal communication skills including technical writing skills with the ability to present to a diverse group of users;

Ability to work independently in a fast-paced diverse environment;

Ability to multitask, problem-solve, be detailed-oriented, and manage competing priorities; and

Excellent customer service skills.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number 09666z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

