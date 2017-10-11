DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

As a Project Engineer you will provide project management support to the office of the Product Director for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle in the areas of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR).Essential Job Functions:Develop and/or provide input to plans of execution to include scope, budget, resource needs, material needs and schedule.Perform requirements analysis.Support C4ISR systems architecture (SA) technical reviews.Develop and review engineering and contractual Scopes of Work (SOWs) for prime contractor.Interface daily with customers and other DoD organizations to solve problems.Review technical documents (ICDs, Mechanical drawings, requirements, and performance specifications).Travel as required.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.Bachelor's Degree in Engineering plus 5 years of experience.Ability to obtain and maintain a DoD Secret clearance.C4ISR experience.Excellent written and verbal communications skills.Desired Skills:Project management experience.Experience with the Army for DoD vehicle platforms.Experience working with TACOM, Program Managers, or Program Executive Offices within the Army Materiel Command.Experience with the DoD Acquistion process, including familiarity with the Risk Management Framework (RMF) and the process to obtain an Authority to Operate (ATO).Experience with in-vehicle data networks.Experience with U.S. DoD communications equipment.