PD17-46 Thursday, 28th September 2017 Maintenance Senca Ridge19568 Scenery DriveFull TimeHigh School

This position is responsible for preventive maintenance to heating and air conditioning and repairs in electric, plumbing, carpentry, appliances, and minor structural problems. Maintain supplies and parts for buildings. Perform vacant unit rehabilitation. Maintain operation of HVAC units, boilers, repair pipes, pumps, and furnaces and keep logs. Conduct unit inspections, maintain keys for apartments and mailboxes, storage, community centers and laundry rooms. Respond to emergency calls and maintain the security of buildings. Perform other related duties as assigned. WP