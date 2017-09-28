Trades Maintenance Worker II
- Employer
- Housing Opportunities Commission
- Location
- Senca Ridge 19568 Scenery Drive
- Posted
- Sep 28, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Maintenance
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
This position is responsible for preventive maintenance to heating and air conditioning and repairs in electric, plumbing, carpentry, appliances, and minor structural problems. Maintain supplies and parts for buildings. Perform vacant unit rehabilitation. Maintain operation of HVAC units, boilers, repair pipes, pumps, and furnaces and keep logs. Conduct unit inspections, maintain keys for apartments and mailboxes, storage, community centers and laundry rooms. Respond to emergency calls and maintain the security of buildings. Perform other related duties as assigned. WP
- Requires high school or equivalent
- Requires a minimum of three years housing/building maintenance experience
- Must have working knowledge of appliance repair, HVAC, plumbing, carpentry and electrical skills
- Must have the ability to deal tactfully, effectively and courteously with the public and co-workers
- Must have the ability to work independently or as part of a team and follow oral and written instructions
- Ability to use and care for tools and equipment
- Ability to carry, extend (min. 12 ft. extension ladder), climb ladders in order to repair roof, gutters, downspouts
- CFC certification required or the ability to obtain certification within six months of hire
- Willingness to share on-call duty for emergency maintenance necessary
- Must be able to speak, read, and write English
- Requires the ability to keep simple records, lift heavy objects (50 - 100 lbs.), install electrical fixtures, toilets, sinks, etc.
- Valid driver's license, good driving record and own transportation required