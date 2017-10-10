Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, VA is seeking a Team Leader for our Catering Associates.This is a wonderful FT opportunity for a dynamic and energetic person with a passion for working in the Food Service industry.Candidate must possess a minimum of 4 years experience working in food services.Position would be responsible for coordinating patient meal service on all units of assigned teams, e.g. menu selections, tray assembly, tray delivery and pick up, special requests and needs, in-between meal food delivery. Ensure that all Catering Associates are adequately trained and units are properly staffed to provide service. React accurately and effectively to all changes to ensure efficient timing of services, accuracy of physician's ordered modified diets.Sentara Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer offering an excellent benefits package, generous paid days off; work/life balance and work perks.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Food Service - 4 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Food Handlers

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Monitoring, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below