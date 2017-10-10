ECHOCARDIOGRAPHER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Charlottesville, VA
- Posted
- Oct 10, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, VA is seeking a Flexi Status Echocardiographer.
POSITION DETAILS
- Flexi (PRN) position
- Helps in the call rotation, including working the weekend while on call
- Working non-call weekends to cover the increased demand of echocardiograms ordered on weekends
Performs two dimensional echocardiograms, Doppler echocardiograms, transesophageal echocardiograms and pharmacological stress echocardiograms to evaluate heart and vessel abnormalities for the evaluation of heart disease and blood flow abnormalities.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Echocardiography - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Coordination, Service Orientation
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
In lieu of experience, six months formal training in noninvasive ultrasound and/or successful completion of Sentara Healthcare Echocardiography Competency Based Orientation. Amer Reg of Diag Med Sonograph or Reg Cardiac Sonographer within 12 months of hire.