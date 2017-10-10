POSITION DETAILS

Flexi (PRN) position

Helps in the call rotation, including working the weekend while on call

Working non-call weekends to cover the increased demand of echocardiograms ordered on weekends

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, VA is seeking a Flexi Status Echocardiographer.

Performs two dimensional echocardiograms, Doppler echocardiograms, transesophageal echocardiograms and pharmacological stress echocardiograms to evaluate heart and vessel abnormalities for the evaluation of heart disease and blood flow abnormalities.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Echocardiography - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Coordination, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

In lieu of experience, six months formal training in noninvasive ultrasound and/or successful completion of Sentara Healthcare Echocardiography Competency Based Orientation. Amer Reg of Diag Med Sonograph or Reg Cardiac Sonographer within 12 months of hire.