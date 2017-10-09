FORENSIC NURSE EXAMINER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Woodbridge, VA
- Posted
- Oct 09, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - NURSING OR
Master's Level Degree - NURSING OR
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Clinical Nursing - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: Advanced Forensic Nursing, SANE-A - SEXUAL ASSAULT RESP
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Minimum of one year recent clinical experience, with clinical and technical knowledge of the specific work being performed required. Previous supervisory/charge experience preferred. Demonstrates the minimum knowledge, skills and abilities to care for the individualized needs of the patient to include physical, psychological, socio-cultural, spiritual and cognitive needs as well as functional abilities including the need for diversified use of such practices. Maintains knowledge of judicial process, laws, and legal statutes as it pertains to forensic nursing. Maintains knowledge of Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund as it pertains to forensic patient billing procedures. Creates and maintains forensic medical records. Willing to assess forensic patients outside of the hospital setting. Willing to comply with all court subpoenas. Must have satisfactorily completed a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) or Forensic Nurse Examiner (FNE) training program.
Similar jobs
-
New
-
-