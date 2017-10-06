Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Development Coordinator, Corporate and Foundation Relations - Office of Advancement

The Development Coordinator supports a variety of development projects spanning multiple campuses, schools, and units in the cultivation, solicitation and stewardship of foundation and corporate donors and constituents. Reporting to the Senior Director of Corporate & Foundation Relations (CFR), the Development Coordinator has duties that include but are not limited to:

Drafts, edits, and formats proposal materials, briefings, correspondence, grant budgets and reports, donor acknowledgements, presentations and other documents.

Compiles and submits proposal packages.

Drafts and disseminates of RFPs and other time-sensitive funding opportunities.

Performs constituent research.

Updates databases and managing mailing lists.

Tracks gifts and generates reports.

Serves as a front-line representative of the Corporate & Foundation

Manages phone and email contact with external foundation and corporations.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

3 years of office administrative support experience or equivalent combination of training and work experience, preferably in higher education or other non-profit setting

equivalent combination of training and work experience, preferably in higher education or other non-profit setting Superior organizational skills, exceptional attention to detail, and ability to complete tasks in a systematic manner

Flexibility and the ability to prioritize assignments and meet deadlines as a team player in a high-pressure, fast-paced environment

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, especially strong, concise, and accurate writing and editing skills

Ability to use good judgment and ethical behavior in handling confidential material with sensitivity and discretion

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and Adobe Professional and capacity for acquiring strong proficiency in CRM databases (keyboard minimum 50 wpm)

Preference for experience with website content maintenance and online applications for grant proposals and reports

Willingness and availability for overtime/weekend work as required to meet grant proposal deadlines and development events staffing

