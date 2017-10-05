This position is responsible for support, enhancement and implementation software applications used within the organization. Oversees and directs intermediate scale projects or components of large scale projects; develops project plans and timelines and coordination of project resources. Incumbent will identify opportunities to leverage technologies in areas that improve and enhance the business practices by designing and implementing application/product enhancements. Works with and is a liaison to customers and end-users, appropriate IT personnel and software vendors on a regular basis to align technology functionality to operational processes.

This position will provide support for Sentara web solutions and collaboration products, including the corporate intranet and SharePoint platform.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Related - 5 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Operations Analysis, Project Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

2 yrs experience in a relevant business department being supported required & 3 yrs IT experience in support of a relevant business department required, OR 5 yrs IT experience in support of a relevant business department required. Multiple IT proficiencies/certifications preferred, as available/relevant.

Experience:

Preferred: 3+ years hands-on experience working with SharePoint 2010/2013/2016 in a support or training role

Preferred: 3+ years leading small/medium sized projects including task and resource management

Preferred: SharePoint 201/2013/2016