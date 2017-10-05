SR BUSINESS SYSTEM ANALYST
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Oct 05, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
This position will provide support for Sentara web solutions and collaboration products, including the corporate intranet and SharePoint platform.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Related - 5 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Operations Analysis, Project Management
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
2 yrs experience in a relevant business department being supported required & 3 yrs IT experience in support of a relevant business department required, OR 5 yrs IT experience in support of a relevant business department required. Multiple IT proficiencies/certifications preferred, as available/relevant.
Experience:
Preferred: 3+ years hands-on experience working with SharePoint 2010/2013/2016 in a support or training role
Preferred: 3+ years leading small/medium sized projects including task and resource management
Preferred: SharePoint 201/2013/2016