Tenured Associate/Full Professor, Economics



The George Mason University Department of Economics seeks applications for a full-time, Tenured Associate or Full Professor position to begin August 2018. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: The department seeks an economist with expertise in experimental economics or quantitative methods. The successful candidate will complement Masons additional strengths in Public Choice and/or Austrian Economics. This individual will have an accomplished publication record that demonstrates skills that can be used to advance an innovative research program. The successful candidate will be expected to:

Sustain a robust research program in their area of expertise;

Produce peer-reviewed publications;

Mentor graduate students;

Teach undergraduate and/or graduate courses;

Participate in faculty governance; and

Participate in professional organizations and societies.

Ph.D. in economics;

Must have active research in experimental economics or quantitative methods; and

Must demonstrate excellence in scholarship, and in graduate and undergraduate teaching.

Ability to teach advanced courses in experimental economics or quantitative methods.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F8195z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application and upload a cover letter (to include research and teaching interests), a CV, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

