The Office of Program Security provides policies, programs, oversight and security education as it collaborates with the Defense Security Service (DSS) to ensure use of proper guidelines. OSEC also supports the Office of the General Counsel by reviewing documents and materials submitted for Public Access File (PAF) Exemption to ensure compliance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), Section 15.

JOB SUMMARY:

Assists in the execution of policies and procedures for compliance with laws, regulations, and agreements involving the handling of and access to classified and controlled unclassified information, information for which the disclosure of would risk circumvention of a federal statute or regulation or which is law enforcement sensitive, controlled unclassified information, including proprietary, export controlled, and other types of government provided sensitive information. Monitors activities involving the handling of or access to U.S. Government regulated information to ensure adherence to the policies and procedures of the U.S. Government, as well as the National Academies. Supports the Director and Manager, Office of Program Security in the implementation of the policies and procedures.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:

1. Executes and maintains institution-wide policies and procedures for compliance with federal laws and regulations and agreements made by the National Academies regarding the handling of and access to U.S. Government regulated information.

2. Supports Director and Manager, Office of Program Security, in the review of grants and contracts for activities that involve the handling of and access to U.S. Government regulated information to identify security specifications that need to be met.

3. Works with program staff to ensure adherence to policies and procedures regarding the handling of and access to U.S. Government regulated information in connection with the conduct of study projects and other activities throughout the institution.

4. Assists Manager, Office of Program Security, and other program staff on the implementation of plans and related materials, such as security plans and other service agreements when required to protect controlled unclassified information which may be law enforcement sensitive, proprietary, export controlled, and/or other types of government provided sensitive information.

5. Prepares, under the direction of the Manager, Office of Program Security, requests to the General Counsel's Office for Public Access File exemptions on materials exempt from public disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act that fall under section 15, Federal Advisory Committee Act.

6. Executes procedures for monitoring all study projects/research activities that involve the handling of or access to U.S. Government regulated information to ensure compliance with the applicable policies and procedures.

7. Ensures proper receipt, handling, logging, transmittal, and destruction of classified and/or controlled unclassified information.

8. Assists in managing processes for the proper storage of controlled unclassified information.

9. Prepares a variety of detailed reports, including contract listings, meeting inventory, and document inventory.

10. Participates in audits and inspections in order to continue facility accreditation.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, as well as the Security Information Management System (SIMS) database. Ability to multi-task. Detail-oriented, work with minimal supervision, analytical and problem solving capability. Experience working in complex environments with a high degree of organizational effectiveness. Ability to work successfully in a team environment. Ability to develop relationships with co-workers and employees in other National Academies' departments. Excellent communication skills with a proven ability to effectively interact with all levels of employees, contractors, and customers.



