Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No



N/A

Expert knowledge of strategy development and associated performance metrics development.

Expert knowledge of ISE's strategic plans and priorities.

Expert knowledge of the mission, charter, roles, and responsibilities of the ISE.

Expert ability to identify emerging trends and strategic issues as well as the ability to assess the influence of these trends and issues on the effectiveness of information sharing programs.

N/A

The ODNI is an equal opportunity employer and abides by applicable employment laws and regulations.



REASONABLE ACCOMMODATIONS FOR PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES: The ODNI provides reasonable accommodations to otherwise qualified applicants with disabilities. IF YOU NEED A REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Intelligence Community Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity Office Representative by classified email at DNI-EEOD-RA-ACF@exchange.cia.ic.gov, by unclassified email at DNI-EEOD@dni.gov, by telephone at 703-874-8360, by TTY at 703-874-8554, or by FAX at 703-874-8651. Your request for reasonable accommodation will be addressed on a case-by-case basis. PLEASE DO NOT SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION TO THE EEOD EMAIL ADDRESS. THIS EMAIL IS FOR REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION REQUESTS ONLY. PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION VIA THE EMAIL ADDRESS PROVIDED IN THE 'HOW TO APPLY' SECTION BELOW.



JOB INTERVIEW TRAVEL: Candidates from outside the Washington, D.C., area may be selected for a telephone, teleconference, or in-person interview. If selected for an in-person interview, the ODNI hiring office will pay for travel by commercial carrier (economy class) or reimburse for privately owned vehicle (POV) mileage. If applicable, the candidate also will be reimbursed at a flat rate for commercial lodging and per diem.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants are encouraged to carefully review the position description and required KSAs and then construct their resumes to highlight their most relevant and significant experience and education for this job opportunity. The description should include examples that detail the level and complexity of the work performed. Applicants will also be evaluated on their narrative responses to the KSAs. The best qualified applicants will be further evaluated through an interview process.