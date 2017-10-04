Manager, SYSTEM INTEGRATION
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Oct 04, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Management
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Manages complex and newly defined projects related to SQCN and System Integration to include but not limited to transformation of care, clinical integration and new program opportunities. Includes the management of non-clinical employee/s and the leadership of and accountability for project specific committees with physicians (either as lead or a dyad partner with physician). Leads teams that involve representatives from other divisions/service lines to encompass clinical managers from hospitals and clinical support staff and IT and communications personnel.
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION OR
Bachelor's Level Degree - HEALTHCARE
Experience
Required: Project Management - 3 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below