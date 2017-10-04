Manager, SYSTEM INTEGRATION

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Oct 04, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Management
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Manages complex and newly defined projects related to SQCN and System Integration to include but not limited to transformation of care, clinical integration and new program opportunities. Includes the management of non-clinical employee/s and the leadership of and accountability for project specific committees with physicians (either as lead or a dyad partner with physician). Leads teams that involve representatives from other divisions/service lines to encompass clinical managers from hospitals and clinical support staff and IT and communications personnel.

Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION OR
Bachelor's Level Degree - HEALTHCARE

Experience
Required: Project Management - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this