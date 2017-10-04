Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Unit Manager, Clinical Research Unit - Georgetown University Medical Center

The mission of Georgetown's Clinical Research Unit (CRU) is to sustain specialized institutional resources in which clinical investigators can observe and study human physiology, as well as study and treat disease with innovative approaches. The program objective is to make available to medical scientists the resources necessary for the conduct of clinical research.

The Unit Manager performs administrative support duties that facilitate the CRU care of research subjects. Reporting to the CRU Nurse Manager, the Unit Manager has duties that include but are not limited to:

Reception and Coordination

Answers telephones, relays messages, and transmits information to the appropriate personnel.

Serves as first point of contact for all investigators and their research teams.

Schedules research subject visits on the CRU working with the Nurse Manager as indicated; greets and checks-in research subjects as they arrive on the CRU; and facilitates movement to their assigned room / nurse.

Enters orders into the SMS or other system as indicated and obtains copies of the results for staff and physicians to review.

Coordinates study subject/patient testing, procedures and. appointments with other hospital departments and with collaborating Clinical and Translational Science Award (CTSA) institutions.

Administration

Files and organizes correspondence, departmental (patient and protocol) records as appropriate, and copies necessary paperwork and forms needed for daily operation.

Prepares for and participates in departmental meetings, follows-up on actions resulting from these meetings, and records, transcribes, and distributes the minutes as needed.

Medical Records / Census Data Maintenance

Maintains the medical records and keeps them secured in the CRU; assembles charts according to CRU and medical records department standards; and pulls and prepares charts for the next day's visits.

Admits and discharges subjects into the CRU database in real time, verifying accuracy at end of shift.

Works with staff from collaborating CTSA institutions such as Howard University, Veterans Affairs, and MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH) to implement web camp and ensure accurate and ongoing census data collection.

Customer Service

Provides appropriate assistance to CRU team members, research study volunteers, patients, families and visitors.

Represents the CRU in all communication with collaborating CTSA institutions.

Supply and Facilities Management

Maintains nourishment and office supplies; and receives supplies and nourishments, checks orders and places items in the appropriate storage areas.

Maintains office equipment, handles request for facilities service as needed; and handles the maintenance and services for the fax machine and printer.

Requirements

High School diploma or certified equivalency

1 to 2 years in administrative and clerical experience

Ability to type 55-60 words per minute

Knowledge of medical terminology

Proficiency in Word/WordPerfect, knowledge of file maintenance, and confidence with computer basics in order to learn the computerized hospital and CRU-specific data bases

Effective verbal and written communication skills

Basic mathematical skills

Ability to plan, organize, and prioritize multiple tasks

Ability to deal effectively and professionally with a variety of persons

Current Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.