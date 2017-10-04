Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

The Registrar leads and manages all Registrarial services at the Law Center and participates in cross-campus executive committee meetings, projects and initiatives impacting or related to students and student records at the Law Center. S/he interacts directly or indirectly with more than 2,600 J.D. and LL.M. students, and with more than 100 full-time and 700 adjunct faculty; academic deans, and senior staff at the Law Center and in all University schools. Reporting to the Vice Dean, the Registrar has duties that include but are not limited to:

Leadership

Establishes and implements strategic plans for ongoing improvements in efficiency and effectiveness of all operations and services in the Registrar's Office.

Designs, establishes, and maintains an organizational structure and staffing to effectively accomplish the organization's goals and objectives; and recruits, employs, trains, supervises, and evaluates unit staff.

Oversees all operations of the Office of the Registrar, including registration, learner and curriculum record maintenance, exam and paper administration, Veteran Services, enrollment and degree certification and verification, degree audits, grading and academic history processing and maintenance, transcripts, graduation and diploma processing, course withdrawals, and enrollment status changes.

Serves as the Law Center data steward ensuring proper record retention of all Law Center academic records; and participates as needed with criminal or civil investigations, crime prevention, and community relations.

Participates in the development of Law Center academic policies and procedures; implements faculty academic policies

Oversees the annual reporting of curricular data for ABA Questionnaire and US News and World Report.

Maintains and upgrades the university's academic information infrastructures, including academic records archives, on-line student databases, class cancellation notification process, and other electronic databases and information systems.

Serves as Clerk of the Court in Student Conduct proceedings; and ensures the timely and accurate reflection of any disciplinary notes to students' records or deletion of notes from records as appropriate.

Serves as Law Center Marshal for installation of faculty Chairs.

Student Registration

Works with Ethics Counsel on issues of academic integrity and student conduct.

Counsels students on exam issues, and certifications; makes appropriate referrals for students in need of personal or academic counseling, or therapeutic intervention; and responds to student or related emergency matters, as needed.

Interacts with the University's Office of General Counsel and external governing organizations on issues such as responses to subpoenas and student appeals of educational rights.

Prepares correspondence representing the Law Center for external and internal offices, organizations and individuals.

Committee Service and Cross-Departmental Partnerships

Represents the Law Center to students, alumni, institutional divisions, and external government agencies.

Serves on various academic and administrative committees such as the Professional Responsibility Committee; the Academic Standards Committee; the Emergency Management Team, the Employee Awards Committee; the University's Student Information Executive Committee; the University's Banner Stakeholders Group; the Academic Advisors' Group; the University's Equal Opportunity Examining (EOE) Board; the Registrars' Gang (Registrars from top law schools across the country); the American Association of Collegiate and Registrars and Admissions Officers (AACRAO); and the National Network of Law School Officers (NNLSO).

Participates in other local and national professional organizational groups.

Departmental Budget

Develops and manages annual departmental budget and performs periodic cost and productivity analyses.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree - strong preference for Master's degree, Ph. D or J.D.

7 years of progressively responsible experience leading and managing complex higher education functions and teams, preferably in a professional school setting

Significant experience as a registrar or in a Registrarial function

Ability to assemble, lead, and inspire a diverse staff with a strong sense of integrity, respect for differing points of view, and commitment to the Jesuit principle of cura personalis

Ability to plan and deliver large-scale projects involving a large staff, time pressure, complex technology, large volumes of data and deliverables, and unexpected technological complications and interpersonal challenges

Ability to creatively solve problems and think strategically

Ability to multi-task, lead multiple complex projects simultaneously, and negotiate positive outcomes in the midst of stressful situations

Ability to delegate and collaborate within and across departments to manage workflow and ensure project success

Outstanding written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to write and speak succinctly, advocate effectively and persuade with nuance when working with a wide variety of constituents

Ability to deliver difficult news and manage difficult conversations, especially with demanding faculty, staff and students

Ability to work independently, effectively, and collegially with faculty, deans, staff, and administrators

Strong commitment to outstanding constituent service

Strong technological sophistication - preference for at least a working knowledge and experience using Banner, Cognos, SQL, Microsoft Office applications, in particular Access, and related databases

Knowledge of educational laws and regulations regarding student records and reporting requirements

Knowledge of best practices among peer law schools and other professional institutions

Capacity to use leading edge technology to improve processes and deliverables

High resilience, emotional intelligence, compassion and positivity; self-motivation, discretion, and diplomacy

Availability and willingness to be accessible by phone 24/7 in the event of an emergency or time-sensitive issues (especially around exams and commencement), and to work extended hours during the week and weekends, including holidays, both regularly and as needed

