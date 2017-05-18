The Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant will assist in improving patient care at Not For Profit Hospital Corporation in all its facets, through participation in key quality improvement initiatives and will be expected to play a leadership role in developing systems of care for the Mobile Medical Unit. The Physician Assistant/Nurse Practitioner is subject to Not For Profit Hospital's Medical Staff Bylaws, Rules and Regulations



Education/Experience:·



Graduate of an accredited School of Physician Assistant Master ‘s degree preferred.



Current D. C. licensure as a Physician Assistant/Nurse Practitioner



Have and maintain current BLS, ACLS and PALS



Minimum of 5 years successful clinical practice



