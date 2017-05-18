Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant

Employer
United Medical Center
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
May 18, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Medical Doctor and Physician, Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
The Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant will assist in improving patient care at Not For Profit Hospital Corporation in all its facets, through participation in key quality improvement initiatives and will be expected to play a leadership role in developing systems of care for the Mobile Medical Unit. The Physician Assistant/Nurse Practitioner is subject to Not For Profit Hospital's Medical Staff Bylaws, Rules and Regulations

Education/Experience:·

Graduate of an accredited School of Physician Assistant Master ‘s degree preferred.

Current D. C. licensure as a Physician Assistant/Nurse Practitioner

Have and maintain current BLS, ACLS and PALS

Minimum of 5 years successful clinical practice

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this