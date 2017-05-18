Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant
- Employer
- United Medical Center
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- May 18, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Medical Doctor and Physician, Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant will assist in improving patient care at Not For Profit Hospital Corporation in all its facets, through participation in key quality improvement initiatives and will be expected to play a leadership role in developing systems of care for the Mobile Medical Unit. The Physician Assistant/Nurse Practitioner is subject to Not For Profit Hospital's Medical Staff Bylaws, Rules and Regulations
Education/Experience:·
Graduate of an accredited School of Physician Assistant Master ‘s degree preferred.
Current D. C. licensure as a Physician Assistant/Nurse Practitioner
Have and maintain current BLS, ACLS and PALS
Minimum of 5 years successful clinical practice
