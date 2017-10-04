Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Network Security Engineer (F5) to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD location.

Responsibilities

• Analyze and evaluate networking requirements, design and development of network topologies and architectures to include hardware and software identification, network test and evaluation, operational and performance analysis, network upgrades and modifications, and implementation of network security and information assurance measures

• Provide expert technical support to investigate and resolve complex issues on F5 products (software and hardware) for the Research, Development, Test & Evaluation (RDT&E) community, both remotely and on-site

• Take ownership of technical issues of any complexity with minimal need for supervision or assistance

• Assist by verifying network solutions and ensuring that appropriate products and services have been selected to satisfy client requirements

• Work with infrastructure development to ensure products are developed in ways that meet customer requirements

• Responsible for upholding F5's security and performance posture

• Perform additional related duties as required

Required Qualifications

• 5+ years of specific network or systems engineering experience

• DODI 8570 Level 2 certification

• Familiarity with hardening assets in accordance with DISA Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs)

• Ability to work independently and as an integral part of a team, in researching and evaluating data, and developing analytical techniques and methodologies

• Ability to work with vendors and tech support and clearly articulate issues, concerns and problems

• Regularly required to lift and/or move up to 25 pounds and occasionally required to lift and/or move up to 40 pounds

• Ability to travel periodically

Desired Qualifications

• 8+ years specific network or systems engineering experience

• Knowledge of the labs, systems, and networks that comprise the NAVAIR RDT&E network environment at Patuxent River, MD

• Ability to diffuse complicated technical and political situations with enterprise customers

• Technical knowledge of TCP/IP and Linux

• Demonstrated experience and knowledge with network devices (routers, switches, etc.), including such topics as HTTP headers, ISO layers, and TCP flags; intermediate-level knowledge of SSL (particularly server-based) and DNS admin experience

• Familiarity with F5 load balancing and security products like BigIP

• Very good interpersonal and presentation skills, both verbal and written, with the ability to articulate and educate customers about complex technology in a simple way

• F5 Professional Security Certifications would be advantageous

• Familiarity with Cisco, Brocade and Juniper LAN/WAN switches and routers

• Familiarity with the Patuxent River RDT&E network infrastructure

Education

BA/BS

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CB #CJP