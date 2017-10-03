Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Research Technician 2 for the Center for Cell Reprogramming, Department of Pathology - Georgetown University Medical Center

The Research Technician 2 assists in carrying out cancer research experiments, especially generation and maintenance of patient-derived conditionally reprogrammed cell lines and 3D primary cell cultures from various tumor tissue types (e.g., salivary gland, pancreas and brain cancers; and uses zebrafish model system to isolate metastasis specific cells from primary tumors. The Research Technician 2 has duties that include but are not limited to:

Establishes primary cell cultures using patient's or mouse PDX tissue materials using conditionally reprogram cell technology.

Maintains the cultures and carry out proliferation assays.

Carries out several molecular biology techniques, such as DNA and RNA isolation from cells and tissue materials, qPCR, and gel electrophoresis for DNA and proteins.

Prepares protein cell lysates for Western blotting.

Performs immunofluorescence staining of cells and capturing images.

Images zebrafish using IF microscope.

Keeps impeccable experiments' details, experiments' results, and interpretation of data in the laboratory notebook, and presents data in the lab meetings.

Maintains computer hardware and software.

Performs routine lab jobs such as glassware washing and autoclaving, which are shared with others in the laboratory.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree - Master's degree preferred

2 years of experience in tissue culture, DNA/RNA isolation, PCR, protein gels, and immunoblotting - preference for 2 years of extensive lab experience in cellular and molecular biology techniques

Preference for experience with zebrafish handling and injections in embryos

Working knowledge of immunofluorescence microscopy

Working knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Photoshop, and any statistical analysis software

Georgetown's Center for Cell Reprogramming pursues and promotes research on stem-like cells, with an emphasis on conditionally reprogrammed cells, adult stem cells and their relevant biological/medical applications. We serve as a nidus for faculty recruitment, for internal and external research collaborations, and for facilitating funding from the National Institutes of Health, Department of Defense, pharmaceutical companies and foundations. We currently sponsor seminars by world-class scientists to maintain the Center at the forefront of the rapidly advancing field of cell reprogramming.

