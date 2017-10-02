Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Tenure-Track Assistant Professor - School of Integrative Studies, Childhood Studies/Child and Family Studies



The George Mason University School of Integrative Studies (SIS), a program within the College of Humanities and Social Science (CHSS), is seeking an enthusiastic and energetic individual for an Assistant Professor position. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



The School of Integrative Studies is committed to integrating interdisciplinary knowledge with lifelong learning by offering experiential, hands-on learning that connects the classroom to the world. Our community encourages students to engage in active learning, independent study, and research that responds to the needs and opportunities of a diverse society while preparing them for responsible leadership and citizenship.



Responsibilities: The School of Integrative Studies is searching for an Assistant Professor to begin in August 2018 with expertise and academic training in child development who is interested in studying families with children (of any age between infancy and adolescence). Responsibilities of the position include contributing to the teaching needs of the school, mentoring students, and developing a research program.



Required Qualifications:

Completed Ph.D. degree in a related field;

Strong quantitative background, including the ability to use a wide array of data analytic approaches, including factor analysis, structural equation modeling, and multilevel modeling, among others;

Experience in college teaching, a strong commitment to teaching undergraduates, and the ability to teach in the following areas: childhood studies, liberal arts for the teaching professions, and Human Development and Family Science (a joint program with the College of Education and Human Development); and

Must demonstrate a potential for excellence in scholarship, and in undergraduate teaching.

Experience teaching in interdisciplinary programs;

Demonstrated record of scholarship in the area of child and family development; and

Ability to develop a strong research program that is capable of attracting internal and external funding.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F7384z at http://jobs.gmu.edu; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, CV, no more than three publications, and a brief research statement, and a teaching statement. Also, three letters of recommendation should be sent directly from the provider, either through email to szeher@gmu.edu; or via USPS mail to:



Mrs. Stephanie Zeher School of Integrative Studies George Mason University 4400 University Drive, MS 5D3 Fairfax, VA 22030

