Job Category : Classified Staff

Working hours :

Salary : Commensurate with education and experience.

Web Announcement :

Human Resources and Facilities Manager



The George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School is seeking an enthusiastic and energetic individual for a Human Resources and Facilities Manager position. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masonâ€™s academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities:

Serve as the primary point of contact for all law school human resources matters; and manage the hiring of classified, administrative professional faculty, and instructional and research faculty;

Manage administrative support services for the instructional faculty, including supervising the law school faculty secretaries;

With respect to facilities, function as the building manager, ensuring regular maintenance and housekeeping is performed, handling space planning and office moves, helping manage larger facilities and construction projects, and supervising the law school day porter; and

Serve as the law schoolâ€™s safety liaison for other university offices such as Environmental Health and Safety, Auxiliary Services, Parking, Police and Public Safety, etc.

Must have a bachelors degree or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Graduate degree and demonstrated prior academic, human resources, and/or facilities management experience preferred; and

PHR certification preferred.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number 02761z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

MasonAd : Great Careers Begin at Mason!



George Mason University is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in both academics and research. Mason holds a top U.S. News and World Report Up and Coming spot for national universities and is recognized for its global appeal and excellence in higher education.



Mason is currently the largest and most diverse university in Virginia with students and faculty from all 50 states and over 135 countries studying in over 200 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William, as well as at learning locations across the commonwealth. Rooted in Masons diversity is a campus culture that is both rewarding and exciting, work that is meaningful, and opportunities to both collaborate and create.



If you are interested in joining the Mason family take a look at our current opportunities and catch some Mason spirit at jobs.gmu.edu/!



George Mason University, Where Innovation is Tradition.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :