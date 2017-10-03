Staffing Manager
AboutWeb Cares is a certified small business and HUBZone company specializing in Information Technology with an excellent track record of growth. We primarily provide services to Federal Government clients and also work to empower and train individuals from economically disadvantaged areas in technology related fields. Due to this growth, we are looking for a Staffing Manager for our Baltimore, MD Office.
The Staffing Manager position will identify prospects and build relationships with key decision makers. This position will work with clients, both Federal and Commercial, to close business opportunities by identifying prospects, developing relationships with prospects, recommending solutions and closing deals. This position will then work with our internal recruiters to identify suitable candidates to meet their needs and coordinate the process through the entire life cycle. We would like this candidate to focus on hunting and developing new business. This is a very client facing role so understanding and excellent communication skills are essential.
This Staffing Manager should also understand that their contributions to the growth of the company will a direct positive impact on the success and empowerment of additional individuals in the AboutWeb Cares Program and this should be a part of their motivation for joining the team.
Preferred Skills
Please email HR@aboutweb.com to send your resume or apply directly to the job posting.
#AW
- Bachelor's Degree with 2+ Years of Professional Staffing and/or Government Contract experience preferably in a Sales or Business Development role.
- Excellent communications skills.
- The ability to understand clients' technical requirements and the ability to relay the information to other team members.
- Have a passion for making a positive impact on the lives of others by helping to grow our AboutWeb Cares Program
