CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

1. Mobility - you may be required to relocate during or after completion of your training.

2. Successful completion of all training and regulatory requirements as identified in the applicable training plan.

3. Must be able to obtain and maintain a security clearance.

4. May be required to travel by military and/or civilian aircraft in the performance of official duties.

VETERAN'S PREFERENCE:

If you are a veteran with preference eligibility, submit a copy of your DD-214 (member 4 or other copy showing type of discharge). If you are eligible for 10-point veterans' preference, attach an SF-15 (utilize SF 15 with revision date of Oct 2013), "Application for 10-Point Veterans' Preference" plus the proof required by that form. (Approved VA Letter from the VA that shows percentage of disability, I.E. 10, 20. 30 etc.)

For more specifics on all veterans employment issues such as Veterans preference or special appointing authorities see the Veteran's Guide: http://www.opm.gov/staffingPortal/Vetguide.asp

You may qualify if you meet one of the following:

A. I have completed a 4 year course of study leading to a Bachelor's degree from an accredited institution AND have documented Superior Academic Achievement (SAA) at the undergraduate level as follows: 1) Class standing-upper third of the graduating class based on completed courses in the college, university, or major subdivision; 2) Grade Point Average- 2.95 or higher out of a possible 4.0 as recorded on my official transcript or as computed based on 4 years of education or as computed based on courses completed during the final 2 years of my curriculum; OR 3.45 or higher out of a possible 4.0 based on the average of the required courses completed in my major field or the required courses in my major field completed during the final 2 years of my curriculum; 3) Election to membership in a national scholastic honor society (Note: freshman honor society cannot be used to meet the requirements of this position). Submit a copy of your transcript and documented proof of GPA, class standing or honor society membership.



B. I have one full year (18 semester hours or equivalent) of graduate level study, or possess a master's or higher degree, e.g., LL.B, J.D., LL.M., Ph.D., in a field that provided the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work. Such fields include logistics, business administration and public administration. (SUBMIT COPY OF TRANSCRIPT)



C. I have at least one year (12 months) specialized work experience that involves planning, coordinating, or evaluating the logistical actions required to support a specified mission or program for initial acquisition. Elements of this duty include identifying the specific requirements for money, manpower, materiel, facilities, and services needed to support the program throughout system life cycle and correlating those requirements with program plans to assure that the needed support is provided at the right time and place. This experience is equivalent to at least the GS-05 level in the Federal service, which could have been obtained in the private or public sectors.



D. I have less than the full amount of graduate education described in "B" and less than the amount of experience described in "C," but I have a combination of the type of education described in "B" and the type of experience described in "C." To compute, first determine your graduate education as a percentage of the education required in "B"; then determine your total qualifying experience as a percentage of the experience required in "C". Add the two percentages. The total percentage must equal to at least 100%. (SUBMIT COPY OF TRANSCRIPT)



***NOTE***

Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

To view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience, click on the following link: http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/standards/indexes/num-ndx.asp

FEDERAL TIME-IN-GRADE (TIG)Requirement for General Schedule (GS) Positions: Applicants must have served atleast 52 weeks at the GS-07 or higher grade (or equivalent in an alternate paysystem) within the Federal Civil Service to be considered for referral. The purpose of TIG restrictions is to prevent excessively rapid promotions incompetitive service GS positions and to protect competitive principles.

IF YOU ARE QUALIFYING BASED ON EDUCATION, PLEASE SUMBIT COPIES OF ALL TRANSCRIPTS TO INCLUDE TRANSFERRED HOURS - OFFICIAL COPIES ARE NOT REQUIRED AT TIME OF APPLICATION. IF SELECTED, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE OFFICIAL COPIES OF ALL TRANSCRIPTS. ***NOTE*** Degree Audits are not accepted.

IF YOU QUALIFY BASED ON UNDERGRADUATE EDUCATION AND YOU HAVE NOT GRADUATED PRIOR TO APPLYING TO THIS POSITION, YOU MAY BE OFFERED A POSITION CONTINGENT UPON YOUR FINAL GRADE POINT AVERAGE OR CLASS RANKING.

MALE APPLICANTS BORN AFTER DECEMBER 31, 1959, WHO ARE 18 BUT NOT YET 26 YEARS OLD, MUST BE REGISTERED WITH THE SELECTIVE SERVICE SYSTEM (OR HAVE AN EXEMPTION) TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT. For additional information or to register, click here.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here . To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated at 90 or above on the rating criteria for this position.

Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.

You can apply for a non-competitive appointment if you meet the basic eligibility requirements and you are eligible for special appointment such as those authorized for the severely disabled; certain Vietnam era and disabled veterans; returned volunteers from the Peace Corps or Vista, etc. Please indicate the type of special appointment you are seeking, if any, on your application and follow all other instructions for applying shown in this announcement.

You must upload/submit all required documents in order to be considered, i.e., Resume, All transcripts (we will accept unofficial), (DD 214, Veterans Award Letter and SF 15 if applicable).

"If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties, please click on the following link:

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

CATEGORY RATING

You will be rated under Category Rating procedures based on the responses you provide to the applicable Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Administrative Careers With America (ACWA) assessment required for the position and rated as shown below. Additional points are not added for veteran's preference; however, preference is still applied.

Category 1 , Qualified (Score 70-79): Candidates who complete the applicable ACWA assessment and obtain a score between 70-79.

Category 2 , Highly Qualified (Score 80-89): Candidates who complete the applicable ACWA assessment and obtain a score between 80-89.

Category 3 , Best Qualified (Score 90 or higher): Candidates who complete the applicable ACWA assessment and obtain a score between 90-100. This is considered the highest category.

Once the application and selection process is complete, a review of your application will be made to ensure you meet the applicable OPM qualification requirements. To determine if you are qualified for this job, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made. Applicants who fail to provide the necessary documentation to support their educational grade point average/masters degree requirements, qualifying experience or veterans' preference claim will be determined incomplete, ineligible or not identified as claiming veterans' preference. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your consideration in the referral and selection process.

Secret