25% or less - Travel is required.

U.S. citizenship is required.

Possess a current valid driver's license.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Conditions of Employment you will be required to:



Possess uncorrected visual acuity of no worse than 20/60 binocular. Possess corrected visual acuity of 20/20 or better in each eye. (Note: Lasik, ALK, RK, and PRK corrective eye surgeries are acceptable eye surgeries for Special Agent applicants. Applicants will be considered eligible for the Special Agent position provided specific visual tests are passed. The following are waiting periods for visual tests: Lasik-3 months after surgery, PRK-6 months after surgery, and ALK and RK-one year after surgery).

(Note: Lasik, ALK, RK, and PRK corrective eye surgeries are acceptable eye surgeries for Special Agent applicants. Applicants will be considered eligible for the Special Agent position provided specific visual tests are passed. The following are waiting periods for visual tests: Lasik-3 months after surgery, PRK-6 months after surgery, and ALK and RK-one year after surgery). Hearing loss, as measured by an audiometer, must not exceed 30 decibels (A.S.A. or equivalent I.S.O.) in either ear in the 500, 1000, and 2000 Hz ranges.

(A.S.A. or equivalent I.S.O.) in either ear in the 500, 1000, and 2000 Hz ranges. Be at least age 21 and less than age 37 at the time you receive a conditional offer of employment, unless you have previous service in a Federal Civilian Law Enforcement position covered by special law enforcement or firefighter retirement provisions, including early or mandatory retirement. Applicants with veteran's preference must receive a conditional offer of employment prior to reaching age 40 to continue in the application process.

at the time you receive a conditional offer of employment, unless you have previous service in a Federal Civilian Law Enforcement position covered by special law enforcement or firefighter retirement provisions, including early or mandatory retirement. Applicants with veteran's preference must receive a conditional offer of employment prior to reaching age 40 to continue in the application process. Submit to a drug test prior to your appointment and random drug testing while you occupy the position. Disclose any prior drug use , attempted use, and/or experimentation.

prior to your appointment and random drug testing while you occupy the position. , attempted use, and/or experimentation. Carry and use a firearm . Maintaining firearm proficiency is mandatory. You will be ineligible to occupy this position if at any time you have been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, unless you received a pardon or your conviction was expunged or set aside.

. Maintaining firearm proficiency is mandatory. You will be ineligible to occupy this position if at any time you have been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, unless you received a pardon or your conviction was expunged or set aside. Complete 12 weeks of intensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in Glynco, GA and 16 weeks of specialized training at the James J. Rowley Training Center in Laurel, MD. Failure to pass the training program on the first attempt may result in separation from the Secret Service.

in Glynco, GA and 16 weeks of specialized training at the James J. Rowley Training Center in Laurel, MD. Failure to pass the training program on the first attempt may result in separation from the Secret Service. Sign a mobility agreement stating your willingness to accept assignments anywhere within the United States and overseas.

stating your willingness to accept assignments anywhere within the United States and overseas. Certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so, if you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959.

or are exempt from having to do so, if you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959. Be appointed to this position under an excepted appointment which is limited to 3 years and 120 days. Upon completion of this period, you will either be converted to career status or separated based on the expiration of the appointment.

Special Agent Entrance Exam (SAEE);

May be subject to an Applicant Physical Abilities Test;

Interview; and

Credit check

Security Interview;

Polygraph examination;

May be subject to a Psychological assessment;

Medical examination; and

Background investigation (a top secret security clearance)

(starting salary $46,110) if you possess one of the following: A bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university with superior academic achievement (S.A.A.)which is based on class standing, grade-point average, or honor society membership. For more information on S.A.A. please click here At least one full year of graduate level education (i.e. 18 semester hours);At least one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GL-5 level. Specialized experience is defined as performing duties such as: assisting in opening and closing case files; conducting criminal name checks through various databases/electronic systems; experience writing non-technical reports, drafting responses to requests for information, and writing brief, informative or routine reports by gathering information, analyzing it and summarizing the results of findings to draw valid conclusions and to make sound recommendations; taking responsibility for own actions to meet deadlines; presenting specific, pre-determined information at meetings, conferences, or seminars as a representative of a work or academic group;A combination of specialized experience, as described above, and related graduate level education.(starting salary $51,424) if you possess one of the following: A master's or equivalent graduate degree (such as LL.B. or J.D.) or two full years of progressively higher level graduate education, in a related field, leading to such a degree from an accredited college or university;At least one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GL-7 level. Specialized experience is defined as performing duties such as: conducting investigations involving violations of the laws of the United States; preparing investigative reports by gathering information, performing analyses, summarizing results, identifying problem areas and proposing and implementing solutions; leading a team and ensuring the goals and deadlines for the team are met; interviewing witnesses, obtaining signed statements and participating in surveilling criminal activities; assisting in protective advance security surveys; analyzing intelligence information or investigating oral and/or written threats against officials; leading meetings or seminars on behalf of a work or academic group, presenting complex material, and responding effectively to questions from audience members or counterparts;A combination of specialized experience, as described above, and related graduate level education, beyond the first full year of graduate level study.We review your resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the minimum qualification requirements.(1) preference eligibles having a compensable service-connected disability of 10% or more; followed by (2) other 10-point preference eligibles; (3) 5-point preference eligible; and (4) non-preference eligibles (i.e., non-veterans). For information on veterans' preference, please click here. If you meet the minimum qualifications, a score will automatically be calculated based on your answers to the vacancy specific questions to place you in one of three groups: Best Qualified Group - applicants possessing a background that demonstrates a superior level of all evaluation criteria; Well Qualified Group - applicants possessing a background that demonstrates a satisfactory level of the evaluation criteria; and Qualified Group - applicants possessing the basic qualifications, with general knowledge, skills and abilities.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.Applicants must successfully complete Phase I (see below) to be certified to receive a conditional offer of employment notification. In addition applicants must successfully complete Phase II (see below) in order to receive final consideration for employment.To view the entire application process, please click here , and click on the red arrow to move through the process.The Secret Service follows stringent guidelines relating to illegal drug usage. An applicant's history is reviewed and a determination for employment is made according to our guidelines. For more information regarding the U.S. Secret Service drug guidelines please click here . Qualified applicants will only be referred at the highest grade level for which they qualify. Consideration will be given to performance appraisals and incentive awards as an indicator of quality of prior experience, no points will be assigned.

General Medical Requirements:



As determined by the Office of Personnel Management, the duties of this position require moderate to arduous physical exertion involving walking and standing, use of firearms, and exposure to inclement weather. Manual dexterity with comparatively free motion of fingers, wrist, elbows, shoulders, hips and knee joints is required. Arms, hands, legs and feet must function sufficiently in order for applicants to perform the duties satisfactorily.



Since the duties of this position are exacting and involve the responsibility for the safety of others under trying conditions, applicants must possess emotional and mental stability. Any condition that would hinder full, efficient performance of the duties of this position or that would cause the individual to be a hazard to himself/herself or to others is disqualifying.



There are also specific medical requirements for this position, and any chronic disease or condition affecting the respiratory, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, musculoskeletal, digestive, nervous, endocrine, lymphatic, nervous, genitourinary, and other systems that would impair full performance of the duties of the positon may also be disqualifying.

Pursuant to an exception granted by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), your application must contain a completed Optional Form 306, Declaration of Federal Employment. If you receive a conditional offer of employment for this position, you will be required to update your OF-306, and to again sign and certify the accuracy of all information in your application, prior to entry on duty. False statements on any part of the application may result in withdrawal of offer of employment, dismissal after beginning work, fine, or imprisonment.



DHS uses E-Verify, an Internet-based system, to confirm the eligibility of all newly hired employees to work in the United States. Click here to learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities.



Applicants will be required to travel to all phases of the hiring process at their own expense. If a final job offer is extended, relocation expenses will not be authorized for first duty location.



The Secret Service prohibits employees from having visible body markings (including but not limited to tattoos, body art, and branding) on the head, face, neck, hand and fingers (any area below the wrist bone). If you have visible body markings, you will be required to medically remove such visible body markings at your own expense prior to entering on duty with the Secret Service.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your on-line application will be rated on the extent and quality of your experience, education and training relevant to the duties of the position. All answers provided in the on-line process must be substantiated by your resume. Upon review, your resume and/or supporting documents need to support your answer choices and reflect the one year of specialized experience requirement, in order to be considered and deemed eligible. The competencies or knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to perform this job are:

