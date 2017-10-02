GRANT PROGRAM COORDINATOR
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Harrisonburg, VA
- Posted
- Oct 02, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Program Manager
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Job Description: Assumes responsibility, accountability, and provides leadership for coordinating efforts relating to program grants. Has overall responsibility for program fiscal responsibilities, goals and outcomes. Supervises program personnel, maintains program operations, develops marketing plans, etc.,
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Bachelor's Level Degree - HUMAN SERVICES
Required: Grant Writing - 2 years
Bachelor¿s degree Human Services, Social Work or related degree required. 2 years grant writing and/or grant management required