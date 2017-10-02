GRANT PROGRAM COORDINATOR

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Harrisonburg, VA
Posted
Oct 02, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Program Manager
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Part Time
Job Description: Assumes responsibility, accountability, and provides leadership for coordinating efforts relating to program grants. Has overall responsibility for program fiscal responsibilities, goals and outcomes. Supervises program personnel, maintains program operations, develops marketing plans, etc.,

Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - HUMAN SERVICES

Experience
Required: Grant Writing - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Bachelor¿s degree Human Services, Social Work or related degree required. 2 years grant writing and/or grant management required

