Assumes responsibility, accountability, and provides leadership for coordinating efforts relating to program grants. Has overall responsibility for program fiscal responsibilities, goals and outcomes. Supervises program personnel, maintains program operations, develops marketing plans, etc.,

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - HUMAN SERVICES

Experience

Required: Grant Writing - 2 years

License

Skills

Required:

Other

Bachelor¿s degree Human Services, Social Work or related degree required. 2 years grant writing and/or grant management required