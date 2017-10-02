TRANSPLANT SUPPORT COORD
- Sentara Healthcare
- Norfolk, VA
- Oct 02, 2017
- Mar 20, 2018
- Nurse
- Healthcare
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
We are seeking a flexipool/day shift Transplant Support Coordinator for our Congestive Heart Failure Program at Sentara Heart Hospital.
- Employee Satisfaction: Hampton Road's chosen Employer of Choice for over 10 years
- Stability: 125 plus years of no company layoffs.
- Market: Sentara Heart Hospital is #2 for Cardiology & Heart Surgery Centers in Virginia and #24 in the nation for best heart programs. Only heart transplant center in this area.
- Location: We are located in the Hampton Roads area surrounded by beaches, historic landmarks dating as far back as the Revolutionary War of 1776, top rated school systems, and seven cities full of life, events, and celebration.
- This is a flexipool position. We are looking for an individual that would consider picking up additional hours as needed. This person may provide vacation coverage for existing staff.
- Department is open Monday - Friday 8am to 5pm. We are not open weekends or holidays.
- Must meet qualifications below in order to be considered.
Performs scheduling, registration, insurance verification, charging, medical records preparation and receptionist functions in an accurate manner to assure timely delivery of patient services in a multi-disciplinary environment.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Microsoft Office, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Medical Terminology.
