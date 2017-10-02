Company Highlights:

Employee Satisfaction: Hampton Road's chosen Employer of Choice for over 10 years

Hampton Road's chosen for over 10 years Stability: 125 plus years of no company layoffs.

125 plus years of no company layoffs. Market: Sentara Heart Hospital is #2 for Cardiology & Heart Surgery Centers in Virginia and #24 in the nation for best heart programs. Only heart transplant center in this area.

Sentara Heart Hospital is #2 for Cardiology & Heart Surgery Centers in Virginia and #24 in the nation for best heart programs. Only heart transplant center in this area. Location: We are located in the Hampton Roads area surrounded by beaches, historic landmarks dating as far back as the Revolutionary War of 1776, top rated school systems, and seven cities full of life, events, and celebration.

What you will do:

This is a flexipool position. We are looking for an individual that would consider picking up additional hours as needed. This person may provide vacation coverage for existing staff.

Department is open Monday - Friday 8am to 5pm. We are not open weekends or holidays.

Must meet qualifications below in order to be considered.

Performs scheduling, registration, insurance verification, charging, medical records preparation and receptionist functions in an accurate manner to assure timely delivery of patient services in a multi-disciplinary environment.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Microsoft Office, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Medical Terminology.