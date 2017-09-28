Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Tenure-Track Assistant Professor, Philosophy



The George Mason University Department of Philosophy invites applications for a full-time, tenure-track Assistant Professor position in Political Philosophy, with areas of competence in one or more of the following: social justice, global ethics, or moral theory. The Department also has a special need to offer a course in the Philosophy of Law. The appointment will begin in August 2018.



George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: We are seeking engaged scholars who work on pressing political issues such as social/racial/economic justice, globalization, immigration, human and/or disability rights, or the nature of democracy and democratic culture.



The successful candidate will teach courses in the departments graduate and undergraduate philosophy programs, with a particular emphasis on political philosophy. Some of these courses will contribute to the B.A. concentration in Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE); they will also draw students from other areas such as Global Affairs, the Schar School of Policy and Government, or the School for Conflict Analysis and Resolution. Teaching load: 2-2.



In addition to teaching, the successful candidate will sustain an active program of scholarly research in their area of expertise, produce peer-reviewed publications, engage in multidisciplinary collaborations, mentor students, and participate in professional organizations and societies.



Required Qualifications:

Ph.D. in Philosophy, or related field, with evidence of completion by August 2018;

Area of specialization must be in political philosophy; and

Must demonstrate potential for excellence in scholarship, and in graduate and undergraduate teaching.

Area of competence in one or more of the following: social justice, global ethics, or moral theory;

Ability to teach a course in the Philosophy of Law; and

Scholarly interest in contemporary issues of social justice and ability to teach courses related to such issues.

George Mason University is located in the greater Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, and is the largest public university in the Commonwealth of Virginia, with a diverse student body. The Philosophy Department at Mason is committed to teaching and research in both analytic and continental traditions, as well as in ethics and the history of philosophy, and collaborates with many other departments and units including African and African American Studies, Cultural Studies, Economics, Global Affairs, Women and Gender Studies, and the Schar School of Policy and Government. The department is home to the Institute for Philosophy and Public Policy (IPPP), which works on pressing issues in public policy including climate change, environmental sustainability, security, and bioethics and emerging technologies.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F5204z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a letter of application outlining their teaching and research interests, CV, writing sample, and a list of three academic references with contact details. Also, three confidential letters of recommendation should be sent directly from the provider to: ksantos6@gmu.edu. Please direct any questions to the chair of the search committee, Dr. Lisa Eckenwiler, at leckenwi@gmu.edu.



Review of applications will begin after November 15, 2017, and continue until the position is filled.



Candidates who are invited to participate in an interview may be asked to provide further materials including teaching and research statements, evidence of successful teaching, and/or sample syllabi.

