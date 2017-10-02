Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Financial Administrator - Industry, Biomedical Graduate Research Organization (2 opportunities) - Georgetown University Medical Center

Georgetown University's Biomedical Graduate Research Organization (BGRO), home to 53 percent of Georgetown University's sponsored research funding and led by Robert Clarke, Ph.D., Sc.D., was created to foster cutting-edge interdisciplinary collaboration and to enhance Georgetown University Medical Center's basic science and translational research capacity, especially in the areas of neurosciences, child health and human development, cardiovascular-kidney diseases, infectious diseases and in collaborative work with researchers and clinicians from Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. In addition to promoting this lifesaving research, BGRO's focus on educational and academic excellence in the biomedical sciences is helping to create the next generation of researchers in the United States and around the world.

The Financial Administrator - Industry is responsible for the oversight of Industry Clinical Trial financial management functions within the BGRO Clinical Departments, including Sponsored Research (1802). S/he assists with faculty requests related to award analysis, management, and reconciliation of all GMS work-tags and subcontracts; serves as the administrative liaison with Corporate sources of funding to include providing timely information related to portfolio health to the BGRO Finance Director; assists in managing journals/cost transfers; coordinates effort reporting, to include PSA/ASA payments and purchasing; prepares and tracks invoices; and completes FFRs, close-outs, revenue collection, and spend analyses.

Extramural Support Management

Oversees and provides daily management of $5 million in extramural support from government, foundations and private agencies as well as multiple subcontracts, to include:

assures adherence to budgets, policies, and regulations,

performs spend analysis and management, reconciliation, and communication of all awards,

ensures all financial status reports are accurate and timely,

ensures invoices including subcontracts are within the budgeted award and scope of work,

monitors and provides center leaders with the fiscal status of all funds,

ensures all funds in deficit or underspent are addressed promptly and brought to the attention of the Director for Administration,

prepares monthly variance reports and communicate results to leadership,

reviewing and approving all financial documents and human resources documents requiring fiscal approval by the Director for Finance and Administration,

follows-up on questionable transactions to ensure compliance with Medical Center and University policies and procedures, and serves as a resource to scientific leaders.

Awards Administration

Establishes or coordinates new work-tags and other system components

Coordinates changes in awards and new awards with Pre-award and communicates with BGRO staff members who have responsibility for managing these areas.

Sponsored Project Management

As the designated Department Financial Manager for Sponsored Project, ensures compliance with sponsor's requirements and University's policies and procedures and performs related duties within 30 days after the close of the month (generally the 8th business day after the end of the month).

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Finance, or an Accounting field - Master's degree preferred

2 to 4 years of experience

Strong finance, accounting, and analytical background

Demonstrated skill in administrative and financial management

Preference for working knowledge of the clinical trial research administration (revenue collection and expense analysis), to include Medicare implications

Ability to interact well with community and University Officials, faculty, staff, and students.

Ability to express information clearly and concisely both verbally and in writing

Ability to assimilate data, communicate effectively, exercise sound judgment, and understand comprehensive financial systems such as Workday, OnCore, Excel, BOX, and Word

Working knowledge of financial management tools and grants management

Ability to work well under pressure with a diverse population

Ability to multi-task, prioritize workload, and handle difficult situations (for example, reductions in funding) with tact, diplomacy and discretion

