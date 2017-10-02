Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Workup Coordinator, Marrow Donor Program - Georgetown University Medical Center

The C.W. Bill Young Department of Defense (DoD) Marrow Donor Program - often called the DoD Marrow Donor Program or Salute to Life - is located in Rockville, Maryland, and has been in operation since 1991. We work exclusively with military personnel and their dependents, Department of Defense civilian employees, Reservists, and Coast Guard and National Guard members to facilitate marrow and stem cell donations.

The Workup Coordinator organizes all donor activities (that is, information sessions, sample collection, physical exams and clearance, travel arrangements) for the C.W. Bill Young Marrow Donor center, including stem cell donation and follow-ups after the stem cell donation. S/he reviews all medical screening information and performs follow-ups with all Department of Defense volunteer stem cell donors in accordance with the philosophy, policies and standards of Georgetown University Medical Center and NMDP. Reporting to the Manager of Donor Services, the Coordinator has duties that include but are not limited to:

Coordinates and documents all arrangements for stem cell procurement from compatible donor, including but not limited to: conduct information sessions, arrange command authorization, pre-collection specimen donation, physical exam, and autologous unit donation; coordinate donor travel arrangements, complete collection forms and requirements, status donors and coordinate status notification, make courier travel arrangements, and follow-up with donors post-donation.

Documents all actions and interactions appropriately within appropriate forms, documents, and databases.

Interacts with National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP) Case Management staff to ensure adequate and open communication.

Maintains skill and knowledge base; and participates in team meetings and trainings to expand own knowledge and that of team members.

Creates, sends, and tracks shipment of kits for donor specimen collection, while coordinating collections with donors to ensure safe/timely delivery of kits.

Participates in contingency exercises and activities, as needed; and in case of emergency, provides significant extra assistance to program activities.

Works closely with the Associate Director, staff, various military installations, civilian hospitals, and other NMDP donor and transplant centers to ensure timely coordination of sample collection and medical testing of potential stem cell donors.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree - preference for Master's degree in nursing or health-related field 1 to 2 years pf donor coordination experience or 3 to5 years, preferably in a health related field (equivalent combination of education and experience will be considered)

3 to5 years, preferably in a health related field (equivalent combination of education and experience will be considered) Proficient computer skills

Advanced organizational, interpersonal, and verbal and written communications skills and attention to detail

Ability to work with colleagues and donors of diverse backgrounds

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.