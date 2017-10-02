Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Technology Support Analyst - Office of Advancement

The Office of Advancement advances the mission of Georgetown through fundraising and alumni engagement activities. The office has many departments including event planning, fundraising, volunteer management, communications, data management, and analytics.

The Technology Support Analyst provides remote and onsite client computing services and support to the Office of Advancement, working within a team structure designed to meet the specific needs of the department and employees. S/he provides a range of technical services, including basic to advanced troubleshooting for client computing, software support, enterprise desktop management, mobile device support, networking, telecommunications, and AV services. The Technology Support Analyst builds a good working relationship and communication with the user community served and works collaboratively with other technology providers to support the needs of the customer. Reporting to the Helpdesk Manager, the technology support analyst has duties that include but are not limited to:

Responds, diagnoses, resolves, and reports user reported technology problems involving computer, voice, and video.

Provides supports, as appropriate, for specialized end-user software, operating systems, and connectivity needs.

Manages user access to enterprise applications and services, file shares, personnel drives, and networked printers.

Coordinates with appropriate members of Network Computing Services and other information service providers to resolve complex network, core business applications, and server-based problems.

Coordinates hardware warranty support and consults with vendors and manufactures as needed to resolve complex problems.

Provides support in a variety of settings such as in-person and remote.

Resolves at least 80% of the problems encountered on a routine basis.

Delivers, installs, ands updates new and existing desktop resources and services, including voice and data connections, phone sets, video connections, computer workstations, software, and local area network accounts and peripherals (for example, printers, scanners, modems).

Ensures that services delivered are performed in compliance with University standards and policies, and recommends customized solutions within the parameters of the Standards and Exceptions guidelines.

Provides support to the team leader in planning and executing projects, such as replacement cycles, software upgrades, multi-staff moves, events and other service requests beyond the normal daily routine.

Documents, tracks, and reports work through updating the ticketing and works management systems, reports and databases.

Provides clear and timely information on steps taken to resolve problems and services delivered; and clearly documents any specialized needs, skill sets, or services provided to user communities with special needs.

Communicates support issues to Manager, in routine group meetings and other avenues as appropriate.

Coordinates with the team to manage end-user education and special needs issues.

Stays abreast of current and emerging technologies and service through professional organizations, training, industry publications and communication with peers.

Develops special skill sets dependent on community served, shares information with other team members, and works collaboratively toward building a strong team structure.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

3 years of experience in an IT Help Desk and desktop support environment for both PCs and Macs, as well as MS Office, networking, and security

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Windows (7 - current) and Apple OSX (10.8 - current)

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Strong working knowledge of Certification in a desktop OS environment (Windows, Apple) or equivalent experience

Preference for some internet/ telecommunications and audio-visual experience

Technical Qualifications or Specialized Certification

Strong problem solving and diagnostic skills

Strong working knowledge of iOS and Android mobile operating systems and devices

Strong working knowledge of PC and Apple Hardware

Good understanding of telecomm and connectivity options

Strong working knowledge of imaging technologies and virtual machines

Strong working knowledge of Networking technologies to support desktop computing

Strong working knowledge of client applications including email and MS Office Suite

Activity based knowledge of desktop management tools (AD, JAMF, SCCM)

