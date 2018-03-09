Accounting Manager

Employer
NRI
Location
MD
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Accountant, Management
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Excellent opportunity with this rapidly growing organization! They are currently seeking an Accounting Manager to help with implementing new accounting standards, support SEC reporting, perform special projects, work with external auditors, and get involved with technical accounting research matters. Company is on the move! Great benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401K match, tuition reimbursement and more! Call or email Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

Accounting degree, CPA, 5yrs+ exp, Prefer Big 4 exp., Excel, excellent oral and written communication skills.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this