Accounting Manager
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- MD
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Accountant, Management
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Excellent opportunity with this rapidly growing organization! They are currently seeking an Accounting Manager to help with implementing new accounting standards, support SEC reporting, perform special projects, work with external auditors, and get involved with technical accounting research matters. Company is on the move! Great benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401K match, tuition reimbursement and more! Call or email Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!
Accounting degree, CPA, 5yrs+ exp, Prefer Big 4 exp., Excel, excellent oral and written communication skills.