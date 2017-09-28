Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Sport Management Faculty (Tenure-Line, Open Rank)



The George Mason University Division of Sport, Recreation and Tourism (SRT)--within the College of Education and Human Development (CEHD)--invites applications for a tenure-line faculty member (open-rank) to join its internationally recognized faculty in Sport Management beginning in August 2018. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



SRT offers undergraduate programs in Sport Management, Recreation Management, and Tourism and Events Management along with a masters program in Sport and Recreation Studies with a concentration in Sport Management and certificates in International Sport Management and Sport Coaching. The Division also offers several collaborative undergraduate minors, including Sport Communication, Sport Analytics, Sport Coaching, Sport and American Culture, Sport and Conflict Resolution, and Sport and Computer Game Design. Due to its location in the metropolitan Washington, D.C., area--the nations fifth largest sport market--the program offers ample opportunities for engagement with the sport industry.



Responsibilities: The college is seeking a colleague who is committed to research of consequence and outstanding teaching and service in the Sport Management program. Candidates will be expected to have or develop an active research agenda that includes high-quality publications and externally funded research, and to teach courses on core topics in Sport Management (e. g., sport marketing, economics, governance, analytics, technology, venues, or global perspectives). Additional responsibilities include:

Advising graduate capstones;

Participating in ongoing program development and delivery;

Completing essential service activities for the program, college, and professional community; and

Contributing to special initiatives related to the Sport Management program.

Must have an earned doctorate in sport management or a related field from an accredited university;

Demonstrated ability to conduct and disseminate research of consequence; and

Must have a commitment to inclusivity and collaboration with other faculty and program partners.

Teaching experience in higher education settings and active engagement in relevant professional associations; and

Sports industry experience.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F6593z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, CV, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

