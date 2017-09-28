Job Category : Research Faculty

Salary : The anticipated starting salary is in the low- to mid-$50,000s.

Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Bacteriology



The George Mason University Department of National Center for Biodefense and Infectious Disease (NCBID), within the College of Science, invites well-qualified candidates to apply for a Postdoctoral Research Fellow position in the area of Bacteriology. The successful candidate will be working on an Interdisciplinary project between university laboratories to develop and test a new technology. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: The incumbent will work with a large multidisciplinary team from academia, government, and industry. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Work directly under the Principle Investigator and on projects involving Francisella tularensis and Bacillus anthracis, among other bacteria;

Assist the PI and graduate students in the design, execution, and interpretation of experiments to achieve the project goals;

Perform assigned experiments using laboratory chemicals and infectious agents at BSL-2 and BSL-3;

Perform sterile techniques and work with hydrogel micro-particles for bacterial capture and stabilization, proteomics analysis and nucleic acid analysis; and

Assist the PI in preparing manuscripts.

The candidate must have successfully completed a Ph.D. in microbiology or closely related field prior to the state date of the appointment;

Experience as a bio-scientist in protein and nucleic acid detection and analysis;

Experience as a bacteriologist and comfortable with working on highly pathogenic bacteria under minimal supervision or independently;

Experience with microbiological techniques, select agent bacteria, and protein and nucleic acid detection and analysis, a strong publication record, and a desire to mentor graduate students in the research laboratory setting;

Strong molecular biology and protein/proteomics skills, including experience with real-time PCR, SDS-Page, western blotting, mass spectrometry and ELISAs;

The candidate must be capable of working with select agents in Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3), including receiving Security Risk Assessment (SRA) approval;

Candidate should be enthusiastic and dedicated, have the ability and interest in learning new techniques; and

Must be able to follow verbal and written instructions; observant, keep laboratory records and notebooks, attentive to detail, organized, efficient, and work well with others.

Prior BSL-3 certification and BSL-3 experience is a plus, as is experience in animal models.

This position is full-time with benefits. The initial appointment will be for one year, and is subject to annual renewal based on performance and the availability of funding.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F9968z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, CV, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

