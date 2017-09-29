Description:

Design and develop new features into existing mobile applications. Identify, troubleshoot and solve issues with mobile applications. Work with various teams, including News, to improve mobile applications. Review new technologies and provide recommendations of new platforms and approaches. Participate in Agile software development practices and peer reviews.

Requirements:

Bachelor's in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or Computer Applications PLUS 3 years of experience developing mobile applications. Also required: 3 years of experience in Android SDK, Android Studio, Eclipse, and Android Emulator; 2 years of experience in Java Development; and 1 year of experience in Google Play Store and/or Amazon Market. All experience may be concurrent. Multiple Positions Available.

To apply, send resume and cover letter to Thomas Grady, Attn: SDMA, WP Company, LLC d/b/a The Washington Post, 1301 K Street, NW, Washington, DC 20071.