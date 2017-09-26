Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Advanced Assistant or Associate Professor - Department of History and Art History



The George Mason University Department of History and Art History invites applications for a digital historian to direct the Division of Public Projects at the Roy Rosenzweig Center for History and New Media. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: This position is responsible for supervising a staff of six developers, designers, project managers and four graduate research assistants, and initiating and leading grant-funded projects such as digital collections and exhibits, open-source software, and training in digital literacy and skills. The incumbent collaborates with the other senior staff to manage the center, represent it to the wider community, and plan its overall direction. The successful applicant will also have a tenure-line position in the Department of History and Art History at the rank of Assistant or Associate Professor.



The teaching load is 2-2 with one course reduction allowed for administrative director duties. Teaching expectations include undergraduate and/or graduate courses in digital history and public history, graduate/undergraduate research seminars, and new courses as desired.



Required Qualifications:

Ph.D. in history;

Strong record of teaching and scholarly publication;

Record of successfully initiating and completing digital history projects;

Project management experience; and

Experience in obtaining and administering significant external grant funding.

Special preference will be given to candidates who have expertise in public history.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F7184z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter and CV. In addition, candidates must e-mail three letters of recommendation to Susie LeBlanc at sleblanc@gmu.edu. Questions about the search should be directed to Dr. Suzanne Smith, Search Committee Chair, smisuze@gmu.edu. Review of applications will begin after December 1, 2017, and will continue until the position is filled. Every applicant who applies by the full consideration date will be considered, including those who might require sponsorship.

