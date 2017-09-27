Job Category : Admin or Professional Faculty

Director of Faculty Diversity Initiatives



The George Mason University Office of the Provost is seeking applications for a Director of Faculty Diversity Initiatives. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Position Description and Mission: As part of a set of institutional commitments to diversity and inclusion, George Mason University has created a new position for a director of Faculty Diversity Initiatives. The director of Faculty Diversity Initiatives will be responsible for creating and coordinating programs across Mason campuses in support of educational development for diversity, inclusion, and equity. The director will provide leadership for Mason, working with our faculty community to support inclusive teaching and learning practices; develop programming focused on equity and diversity; foster an inclusive climate for learning; and ultimately, support student success. The incumbent will be housed in the Stearns Center for Teaching and Learning and will work closely with CDE and University Life. This individual will report to the Associate Provost for Faculty Affairs and Development.



Major Responsibilities:

Lead, in collaboration with academic units and faculty, efforts to integrate diversity, equity, and inclusion into curricular and co-curricular initiatives;

Create, in collaboration with campus stakeholders, programming for individual faculty, departments, and colleges/schools that offers opportunities for sustained dialogue around issues concerning diversity, equity, and inclusion;

Create collaborative and interdisciplinary alliances around existing diversity and inclusion initiatives;

Develop and share existing diversity and inclusion resources to improve campus climate;

Teach at least one course annually;

In collaboration with the Associate Provost for Faculty Affairs and Development, recognize faculty excellence in diversity and inclusion; and

Other duties as needed.

Ph.D. is required, and field of study is open;

Demonstrated experience in teaching, scholarship or service related to diversity and inclusion;

Flexible, well-organized, inquisitive, resourceful, detail-oriented, creative and ethical;

Ability to prioritize and juggle multiple tasks in order to thrive in our busy, diverse, and collaborative environment;

Knowledge and understanding of current educational approaches around the development, implementation, and assessment of curriculum that supports diversity, equity, and inclusion;

Demonstrated success working with faculty on inclusive teaching and learning approaches;

Administrative experience or other examples of effectively coordinating and communicating with faculty, staff, and administrators across the disciplines;

Strong leadership, particularly around building collaborative teams, and success working with individuals from diverse backgrounds;

Demonstrated success with project management; and

A record of teaching excellence as an instructional faculty member, especially with respect to utilizing inclusive strategies.

Track record in grant writing and solicitation of external funding for diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number FA39Ez at http://jobs.gmu.edu; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, current CV, a list of three professional references with contact information, and a statement that describes your teaching philosophy and approach to educational development for diversity and inclusion.

