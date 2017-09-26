Job Category : Adjunct Faculty

Adjunct Statistical Instructor, Psychology



The George Mason University Department of Psychology has an opening for Adjunct Faculty to teach an in-person graduate regression course in the spring semester of 2018. This position is a fixed-term, per semester position and may be eligible for renewal. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: This course shall be taught with topic guidance from the Psychology Department, but includes coverage of multiple regression, logistic regression, effects coding, and an introduction to multilevel modeling. The course includes approximately 2.5 hours of in-person instruction each week and another hour of office hours. The instructor needs to also engage with students to answer questions via e-mail, etc. The instructor is supported by a graduate student Teaching Assistant.



Required Qualifications: Candidates must have a doctoral degree in psychology, statistics, or a related discipline.



Preferred Qualifications: Preferred qualifications include: (1) documented evidence of the ability to teach statistics courses at the graduate level; (2) publications in psychology, statistics, or a related discipline; and (3) candidates whose availability allows for a daytime offering of the course (though evening offerings can be accommodated).



Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number PO020z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter and a CV. In addition, three letters of reference should be submitted, either e-mailed to sridley@gmu.edu or via USPS mail to: Ms. Susan Ridley Psychology Adjunct Search Coordinator George Mason University, MS 3F5 Fairfax, VA 22030-4444

