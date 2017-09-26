Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Working hours :

Salary : Commensurate with education and experience.

Web Announcement :

Tenure-Track Assistant Professor of Graphic Design



The George Mason University School of Art, within the College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA), is searching for a full-time, tenure-track faculty member to teach across the undergraduate and graduate Graphic Design curriculum. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



About the School: The NASAD-accredited School of Art occupies a recently built 80,000 square foot facility and is the largest program within Masons CVPA, with more than 250 annual graduates and 20 full-time faculty members overseeing eight major areas of concentration and three graduate programs.



At Mason, B.A. design students learn conceptual and digital craft skills in a hybrid digital-print sequence culminating in a final project. B.F.A. students build on the B.A. foundation, exploring design history in greater depth and receiving exposure to specializations such as UX design, package design, information design and advertising design. The School of Art also offers an M.A. and an M.F.A. in graphic design with an emphasis on design authorship.



Responsibilities: The selected candidate for this new position within the school will be an expert typographer and design scholar with experience in both print and web design. We are particularly interested in finding a candidate who can round out the strengths of existing faculty (one or more of the following backgrounds or abilities are particularly desired): UX design, agency or other upper-level advertising experience, experience design, motion design, environmental design, hybrid practices.



In addition to teaching, the selected candidate will be expected to engage in professional creative research and perform service, which generally will include committee work, recruitment, and participation in events; and may include advising, fundraising, curating, and other duties as assigned. The position is a 9-month 3/3 tenure-track appointment. The initial term is for three years with reappointment contingent on successful review previous to final tenure review at the end of the second three-year term. Professors in the School of Art have occasional opportunities for summer teaching.



Required Qualifications:

M.F.A. in an art-related field or an equivalent terminal degree by initial consideration date;

Active record of professional development or creative research, recognized at the national or regional level;

Evidence of ability to teach graphic design (including hands-on skills) at the university level; and

Demonstrated effective skills in verbal and written communication.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F141Az at http://jobs.gmu.edu/, and complete and submit the online application. Candidates should upload a cover letter; CV; a document with link to a personal portfolio site (to be uploaded in field labeled Other Doc); a list of at least three professional references with contact information; and a portfolio which includes the following (if available, to be uploaded in field labeled Other Doc 2): student work, authored syllabi, and design assignments.

MasonAd : Great Careers Begin at Mason!



George Mason University is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in both academics and research. Mason holds a top U.S. News and World Report Up and Coming spot for national universities and is recognized for its global appeal and excellence in higher education.



Mason is currently the largest and most diverse university in Virginia with students and faculty from all 50 states and over 135 countries studying in over 200 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William, as well as at learning locations across the commonwealth. Rooted in Masons diversity is a campus culture that is both rewarding and exciting, work that is meaningful, and opportunities to both collaborate and create.



If you are interested in joining the Mason family take a look at our current opportunities and catch some Mason spirit at jobs.gmu.edu/!



George Mason University, Where Innovation is Tradition.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :