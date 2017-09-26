Job Category : Research Faculty

The anticipated starting salary is in the low to mid $50,000s.

Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Virology



The George Mason University National Center for Biodefense and Infectious Disease, within the College of Science, invites well-qualified candidates to apply for a Postdoctoral Research Fellow position in the area of Virology working with RNA viruses. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: Under the guidance of Dr. Kylene Kehn-Hall, the incumbent will work with a large multidisciplinary team from academia, government and industry. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Work directly under the Principle Investigator (PI) and on projects involving Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus, West Nile virus, Rift Valley fever virus and other RNA viruses;

Assist the PI and graduate students in the design, execution and interpretation of experiments;

Work safely with infectious agents in Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) facility; and

Perform sterile techniques, including the culture of mammalian cells, viral infections, and using Nanotrap particles for viral capture and stabilization.

Successful completion of a Ph.D. in microbiology or a closely related field prior to the start date of the appointment;

Capable of working with select agents in BSL-3 facility, including receiving Security Risk Assessment (SRA) approval;

Significant experience working as a virologist and experience working with RNA viruses;

Strong molecular and protein biology skills, including experience with real-time PCR, western blotting and ELISAs; and

Candidate should be enthusiastic and dedicated, have the ability and interest in learning new techniques, must be able to follow verbal and written instructions, be observant, have attentive to detail, be organized, be efficient, and work well with others.

Previous experience in cloning, next-generation RNA sequencing, animal-handling and assay development are desired, but not required.

For more information about Dr. Kylene Kehn-Hall and her research, go to http://ncbid.cos.gmu.edu/faculty-profiles/kylene-kehn-hall/This position is full-time with benefits. The initial appointment will be for one year and subject to annual renewal based on performance and the availability of funding.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F9890z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, CV, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

