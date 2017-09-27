Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Clinical Research Nurse, Clinical Research Management Organization - Georgetown University Medical Center

Georgetown's Clinical Research Management Office (CRMO) provides administrative, nursing, and data management support for cancer treatment clinical trials conducted by Lombardi Investigators. This includes all regulatory documents, IRB submissions, budget and contract negotiations, consenting of subjects, case management of patients while on study, side effect management, completion of case report forms, meeting with monitors, maintaining trial information on Lombardi website, design of electronic case report forms for institutional trials.

The Clinical Research Nurse serves as research nurse for clinical trials using investigational agents for the hematology/oncology group. S/he is responsible for patient safety, data management, and protocol compliance, and acts as a liaison with staff, IRB, physicians, pharmaceutical companies, and federal agencies requiring data. Reporting to the CRMO Nursing Manager, the Clinical Research Nurse has duties that include but are not limited to:

Clinical Trial Administration

Ascertains study patient eligibility for clinical trial.

Supports and evaluates patient adherence to protocol and documents any deviations.

Assesses, identifies and prioritizes clinical information for medical team for patients that are enrolled on clinical trials.

Collaborates with members of the interdisciplinary team to develop and implement plan of care for the patient.

Maintains patient safety and protocol compliance

Documentation

Collaborates with data management for patients enrolled in clinical trials.

Assists with collection and documentation of eligibility, randomization, patient assessments, treatments and follow up care as defined in the protocol.

Ensures that all documentation is completed in a timely, complete manner.

Communication

Reports and documents serious adverse events per protocol and institutional policy.

Participates and prepares for monitoring/audit visits.

Provides information to regulatory bodies.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in Nursing from an accredited School of Nursing

3 to5 years of oncology experience

Current DC licensure as a registered nurse

BLS certification

Proficient computer skills

Preference for knowledge of clinical research, computer applications, and research process

