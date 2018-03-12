Occasional travel - May be required to attend formal training

Relocation expenses reimbursed

No

U.S. Citizenship

Security Clearance

Mobility Agreement

Acquisition Expedited Hiring Authority (EHA-DAWDF)

Student Loan repayment may be authorized

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

1. Mobility - you may be required to relocate during or after completion of your training.

2. Successful completion of all training and regulatory requirements as identified in the applicable training plan.

3. Must be able to obtain and maintain a security clearance.

4. May be required to travel by military and/or civilian aircraft in the performance of official duties.

5. The employee must meet the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) requirements applicable to the duties of the position. Meeting these requirements is a condition of employment and necessary to perform the duties of the position.

6. The employee must meet the continuing acquisition education requirements IAW DoDI 5000.66 Paragraph E.2.2.8. Meeting these requirements is a condition of employment and necessary to perform the duties f the position.

7. In accordance with 5 CFR 2634 Part I, the employee may be required to file and OGE 450, Confidential Financial Disclosure Report, upon appointment and will be required to file annually.

8. The employee is required to handle and safeguard sensitive and/or classified information in accordance with regulations to reduce potential compromise.

9. employee may be required to work overtime, if approved in advance from the Career Field Team (CFT) IAW AFI 36-602, Civilian Intern Programs.

10. This position is covered by the Air Force civilian career program.

VETERAN'S PREFERENCE:

If you are a veteran with preference eligibility, submit a copy of your DD-214 (member 4 or other copy showing type of discharge). If you are eligible for 10-point veterans' preference, attach an SF-15 (utilize SF 15 with revision date of Oct 2013), "Application for 10-Point Veterans' Preference" plus the proof required by that form. (Approved VA Letter from the VA that shows percentage of disability, I.E. 10, 20. 30 etc.)

For more specifics on all veterans employment issues such as Veterans preference or special appointing authorities see the Veteran's Guide: http://www.opm.gov/staffingPortal/Vetguide.asp

Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

BASIC REQUIREMENT:

Bachelor's degree from an accredited educational institution authorized to grant baccalaureate degrees AND at least 24 completed hours in business-related courses in any combination of the following fields: Accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, or organization and management.

-OR-

A current member of the Armed Forces (not retired or separated) OR a current DOD employee that meets the following requirements: 1) served as a contracting officer with authority to award or administer contracts in excess of the simplified acquisition threshold on or before 30 September 2000; 2) served, on or before 30 September 2000, in a position as either an employee in the GS-1102 series or as a member of the Armed Forces in a similar occupation specialty; OR, (3) is in the contingency contracting force

In addition to meeting the basic requirement, you may qualify if you meet one of the following:

1. You must have completed a bachelor's degree from an accredited institution AND must have documented Superior Academic Achievement (SAA) at the undergraduate level in one of the following: a) Class Standing - upper third of the graduating class based on completed courses in the college, university, or major subdivision; b) Grade Point Average - 2.95 or higher out of a possible 4.0 as recorded on your official transcript or as computed based on 4 years of education or as computed based on courses completed during the final 2 years of curriculum; OR 3.45 or higher out of a possible 4.0 based on the average of the required courses completed in your major field or the required courses in your major field completed during the final 2 years of your curriculum. If more than 10 percent of total undergraduate credit hours are non-graded, i.e. pass/fail, CLEP, CCAF, DANTES, military credit, etc, you cannot qualify based on GPA; c) Election to membership in a national scholastic honor society (note: freshman honor society cannot be used to meet the requirements of this position). (If qualifying based on class standing or honor society membership, provide appropriate documentation).

2. You must have completed one full academic year (18 semester hours or the equivalent) of graduate level education, law school or Superior Academic Achievement. (Submit copy of transcripts).

3. You must have at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the next lower grade, GS-05 or equivalent in other pay systems. Specialized experience is defined as experience that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled and has equipped you with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities, to successfully perform the duties of the position and must demonstrate the following: Knowledge of commonly used contracting methods sufficient to perform procurement functions when the contract actions are well defined and well precedented; of contract negotiation techniques, and the laws, regulations and precedents governing procurements by this method, to perform developmental assignments; of business practices and market conditions as they relate to program and technical requirements sufficient to evaluate bid responsiveness, contractor responsibility, and contractor performance.

Qualification requirements for appointments as an 1102 series within DoD fall under 10 USC 1724 for all grade levels. https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/USCODE-2011-title10/html/USCODE-2011-title10-subtitleA-partII-chap87-subchapII-sec1724.htm

IF YOU ARE QUALIFYING BASED ON EDUCATION, PLEASE SUMBIT COPIES OF ALL TRANSCRIPTS TO INCLUDE TRANSFERRED HOURS - OFFICIAL COPIES ARE NOT REQUIRED AT TIME OF APPLICATION. IF SELECTED, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE OFFICIAL COPIES OF ALL TRANSCRIPTS. ***NOTE*** Degree Audits are not accepted.

MALE APPLICANTS BORN AFTER DECEMBER 31, 1959, WHO ARE 18 BUT NOT YET 26 YEARS OLD, MUST BE REGISTERED WITH THE SELECTIVE SERVICE SYSTEM (OR HAVE AN EXEMPTION) TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT. For additional information or to register, click here.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here . To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated at 90 or above on the rating criteria for this position.

Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.

You can apply for a non-competitive appointment if you meet the basic eligibility requirements and you are eligible for special appointment such as those authorized for the severely disabled; certain Vietnam era and disabled veterans; returned volunteers from the Peace Corps or Vista, etc. Please indicate the type of special appointment you are seeking, if any, on your application and follow all other instructions for applying shown in this announcement.

You must upload/submit all required documents in order to be considered, i.e., Resume, All transcripts (we will accept unofficial), (DD 214, Veterans Award Letter and SF 15 if applicable).

"If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties, please click on the following link:

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, a review of your application will be made to ensure you meet the job requirements. To determine if you are qualified for this job, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the occupational questionnaire. The numeric rating you receive is based on your responses to the questionnaire. The score is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the knowledge, skills and abilities required of this position. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.

A. Best Qualified - GPA of 3.5 or higher and have a degree in any field which will include or will be supplemented by 24 semester hours, or 36 quarter hours in any of the following disciplines: Accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, and organization and management.





B. Highly Qualified - GPA of 2.96 to 3.4 and have a degree in any field which will include or will be supplemented by 24 semester hours, or 36 quarter hours in any of the following disciplines: Accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, and organization and management.





C. Qualified - GPA of 2.95 and have a degree in any field which will include or will be supplemented by 24 semester hours, or 36 quarter hours in any of the following disciplines: Accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, and organization and management.

Secret