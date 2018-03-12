Occasional travel - Travel may be required to attend formal training

Relocation expenses reimbursed

Yes Intern first-duty move in accordance with the Joint Travel Regulation

U.S. Citizenship

Security Clearance

Mobility Agreement

Acquisition Expedited Hiring Authority (EHA-DAWDF)

Recruitment incentive may be authoritized

Drug Testing may be required

Student loan repayment may be authoritized

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

1. Mobility - you may be required to relocate during or after completion of your training.

2. Successful completion of all training and regulatory requirements as identified in the applicable training plan.

3. Must be able to obtain and maintain a security clearance.

4. May be required to travel by military and/or civilian aircraft in the performance of official duties.

VETERAN'S PREFERENCE:

If you are a veteran with preference eligibility, submit a copy of your DD-214 (member 4 or other copy showing type of discharge). If you are eligible for 10-point veterans' preference, attach an SF-15 (utilize SF 15 with revision date of Oct 2013), "Application for 10-Point Veterans' Preference" plus the proof required by that form. (Approved VA Letter from the VA that shows percentage of disability, I.E. 10, 20. 30 etc.)

For more specifics on all veterans employment issues such as Veterans preference or special appointing authorities see the Veteran's Guide: http://www.opm.gov/staffingPortal/Vetguide.asp

Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

A. Degree: Professional engineering. To be acceptable, the curriculum must: (1) be in a school of engineering with at least one curriculum accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) as a professional engineering curriculum; or (2) include differential and integral calculus and courses (more advanced than first-year physics and chemistry) in five of the following seven areas of engineering science or physics: (a) statics, dynamics; (b) strength of materials (stress-strain relationships); (c) fluid mechanics, hydraulics; (d) thermodynamics; (e) electrical fields and circuits; (f) nature and properties of materials (relating particle and aggregate structure to properties; and (g) any other comparable area of fundamental engineering science or physics, such as optics, heat transfer, soil mechanics, or electronics.

OR

B. Combination of education and experience--College-level education, training, and/or technical experience that furnished (1) a thorough knowledge of the physical and mathematical sciences underlying professional engineering, and (2) a good understanding, both theoretical and practical, of the engineering sciences and techniques and their applications to one of the branches of engineering.

You may qualify if you meet one of the following:

1. You must have completed a 4 year course of study leading to a bachelor's from an accredited institution AND must have documented Superior Academic Achievement (SAA) at the undergraduate level in one of the following:

a) Class Standing - upper third of the graduating class based on completed courses in the college, university, or major subdivision;

b) Grade Point Average - 2.95 or higher out of a possible 4.0 as recorded on your official transcript or as computed based on 4 years of education or as computed based on courses completed during the final 2 years of curriculum; OR 3.45 or higher out of a possible 4.0 based on the average of the required courses completed in your major field or the required courses in your major field completed during the final 2 years of your curriculum. If more than 10 percent of total undergraduate credit hours are non-graded, i.e. pass/fail, CLEP, CCAF, DANTES, military credit, etc, you cannot qualify based on GPA;

c) Election to membership in a national scholastic honor society (note: freshman honor society cannot be used to meet the requirements of this position). (If qualifying based on class standing or honor society membership, provide appropriate documentation). OR

2. You have one full year (18 semester hours or the equivalent) of graduate level study, or possess a master's or higher degree, e.g., LL.B., J.D., LL.M., Ph.D., in a field that provided the knowledge, skills, and abilities to do the work of this position. Such fields include business administration, industrial management, industrial engineering, industrial psychology, public administration, political science, or government. (Submit copy of transcripts).

OR

3. You have at least one year (12 months) of specialized experience, that provided knowledge of to perform successfully the duties of the position. To be creditable, specialized experience must have been equivalent to at least the next lower qualifying pay band or equivalent grade under the General Schedule (GS) or other pay systems. Equivalent experience may be at the level of the lowest GS grade covered by the applicable pay band; however, the experience must demonstrate KSA's to successfully perform the duties of the position being filled.

OR

4. You must have a combination of graduate education as described above and the type of specialized experience as described above, which when combined would equate to 100%. (To compute, first determine your total qualifying graduate level education as a percentage of the graduate education required; then determine your total qualifying experience as a percentage of experience described above; add the two percentages. The total percentage must equal to at least 100 %.) (Submit a copy of your transcript.)

IF YOU ARE QUALIFYING BASED ON EDUCATION, PLEASE SUMBIT COPIES OF ALL TRANSCRIPTS TO INCLUDE TRANSFERRED HOURS - OFFICIAL COPIES ARE NOT REQUIRED AT TIME OF APPLICATION. IF SELECTED, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE OFFICIAL COPIES OF ALL TRANSCRIPTS. ***NOTE*** Degree Audits are not accepted.

IF YOU QUALIFY BASED ON UNDERGRADUATE EDUCATION AND YOU HAVE NOT GRADUATED PRIOR TO APPLYING TO THIS POSITION, YOU MAY BE OFFERED A POSITION CONTINGENT UPON YOUR FINAL GRADE POINT AVERAGE OR CLASS RANKING. DEGREE REQUIREMENTS MUST BE MET BY 31 DEC 2017.

MALE APPLICANTS BORN AFTER DECEMBER 31, 1959, WHO ARE 18 BUT NOT YET 26 YEARS OLD, MUST BE REGISTERED WITH THE SELECTIVE SERVICE SYSTEM (OR HAVE AN EXEMPTION) TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT. For additional information or to register, click here.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here . To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated at 90 or above on the rating criteria for this position.

Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.

You can apply for a non-competitive appointment if you meet the basic eligibility requirements and you are eligible for special appointment such as those authorized for the severely disabled; certain Vietnam era and disabled veterans; returned volunteers from the Peace Corps or Vista, etc. Please indicate the type of special appointment you are seeking, if any, on your application and follow all other instructions for applying shown in this announcement.

You must upload/submit all required documents in order to be considered, i.e., Resume, All transcripts (we will accept unofficial), (DD 214, Veterans Award Letter and SF 15 if applicable).

"If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties, please click on the following link:

